Listening to this woman talk about how we make rubber made me think, could this be how spike protein induces rubbery clots in our body? It hijacks this dolichol? I looked it up and sure enough, that is the key! Who knew our bodies make rubber?!!! No wonder such massive clots occur with constant bombardment by spike from the jabs.

off topic but ...

💞 Approx one year ago, a business acquaintance of mine, whom I knew only by the occasional phone call, told me that she had a newborn son born with a heart defect, which would necessitate heart surgery to fix. I warned her about thymectomy, based on your writings. I told her the name of your stack. I recommended that she check out your stack. Over the phone, she jotted down the exact name of your stack.

Now a year or so later, she and I spoke again by phone. At the end of the call, I asked her how's her son now? Did he avoid thymectomy? I asked her if she had read your stack ... she told me that yes she had. She also relayed to me the Good News: her son is doing well now. And he did NOT undergo thymectomy.

I just thought you should know that she was made aware of the risk of thymectomy by me *as a result of your writings,* and that, for whatever reasons/circumstances we may never exactly know, she and her newborn son managed to avoid having his thymus removed in conjunction with his heart surgery. Blessings to you and to Daniel. 💞🥰 🙏

