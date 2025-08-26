Our bodies make rubber! 😳

Timestamp 2:45 below - your body makes rubber just like the rubber tree - from dolichol.

https://youtu.be/AFXLZ7FEJc4?si=BNj7VO276r4K5Qx3

In the liver dolichol converts to dolichol phosphate.

Dolichol phosphate glycosylation is crucial for the function of blood clots and is directly involved in producing key proteins that enable blood coagulation. Dolichol phosphate (Dol-P) is a lipid molecule that carries carbohydrates during the assembly of N-linked glycoproteins, which are essential for many cellular processes, including hemostasis.

Dolichol phosphate facilitates glycosylation of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which is believed to enable the virus to induce structurally abnormal, pro-inflammatory blood clots. This process links a normal biological pathway with a key pathological feature of severe COVID-19…. And covid vaccines.

Fibrin immunotherapy can prevent these clots:

