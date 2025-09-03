I need to “Trust Trump” and feel anything he does that is pro-pharma and pro-jabs is not his fault. His self-proclaimed success saving millions of lives with his vaccines, dismissing anyone who suffered side effects and died from them is just “made up in my head” and if he does zero to protect anyone from his vaccines, it definitely won't be his fault.

Not trusting a man whose life revolves around the art of the Deal, not believing Trump's heart and motives are pure because he takes money from the enemy makes me “deranged”

Yep. I'm deranged, and people who support Trump through all of his pro-pharma policies are the rational, reasonable ones.

Now that we have got that straight.

Is this Pro or Anti-Pharma?:

The 500 million in funding cut from mRNA vaccine research was redirected to regular vaccine research

Pharma didn't actually lose money with RFKjr's win against mRNA vaccine research and that 500M taxpayer money is still going to vaccine research for new vaccines. It's a transfer of wealth from one vaccine maker to another, as mRNA platform popularity wanes.

Was it a huge loss for Trump or was it a massive gain, as lobbying disclosures show drug makers, insurers and hospital groups are aggressively lobbying Trump?