I need to “Trust Trump” and feel anything he does that is pro-pharma and pro-jabs is not his fault. His self-proclaimed success saving millions of lives with his vaccines, dismissing anyone who suffered side effects and died from them is just “made up in my head” and if he does zero to protect anyone from his vaccines, it definitely won't be his fault.
Not trusting a man whose life revolves around the art of the Deal, not believing Trump's heart and motives are pure because he takes money from the enemy makes me “deranged”
Yep. I'm deranged, and people who support Trump through all of his pro-pharma policies are the rational, reasonable ones.
Now that we have got that straight.
Is this Pro or Anti-Pharma?:
The 500 million in funding cut from mRNA vaccine research was redirected to regular vaccine research
Pharma didn't actually lose money with RFKjr's win against mRNA vaccine research and that 500M taxpayer money is still going to vaccine research for new vaccines. It's a transfer of wealth from one vaccine maker to another, as mRNA platform popularity wanes.
Was it a huge loss for Trump or was it a massive gain, as lobbying disclosures show drug makers, insurers and hospital groups are aggressively lobbying Trump?
No.. actually I was just at the Walgreen.. long story short: the Lidocaine patch ripped the three layers of skin off my left back hip and of course the nice man.. along with I did notice at the Safeway once again PUSH FLU VACCINES. The Nice MAN (not pharmacist) handed me my receipt and also special FREE VACCINE (nothing is free it would charged to Medicare) I very nicely handed it back to him and said thank you I don't do FLU vaccines. :)
I am opposed and have always since BEFORE DAY ONE of Pharmacies giving ANY KIND and I MEAN ANY AND ALL "VACCINE SHOTS." Pharmacies are not meant to give vaccines. PERIOD this was started under the ILLEGAL NATIONAL MANDATE. and here is where you will see what I mean about DO NOT COMPLY. I am retired from Medicine. I KNEW FROM DAY ONE EVERYTHING THAT WAS DONE UNDER OPERATION WARP-SPEED was B.S. I worked for NIH before half the people now "PROTESTING" worked for them in the 70s. I was young but I got, I worked in VIROLOGY. QUOTING YOUR VERY VERY ASTUTE QUESTION:
The 500 million in funding cut from mRNA vaccine research was redirected to regular vaccine research?
Did pharma actually lose money or was it a transfer of wealth from one vaccine maker to another as the mRNA platform popularity wanes? Was it a huge loss for Trump or was it, as Wallstreet says, a great lobbying opportunity for Trump who is now being aggressively lobbied? Answering your question "TRANSFER OF WEALTH" and I am calling B.S on that.
IN MY HUMBLE OPINION BIG PHARMA NEVER LOSES MONEY. and I AM AGAINST ALL mRNA VACCINES UNTIL THE ACTUALLY RESULTS FROM VAERS and other WORLD DATA BASES RETROSPECTIVE WORK IS RELEASED.
Well said!