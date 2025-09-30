First I'd like to draw attention to the 16 billion we send to Israel to pay for their Healthcare (See below)

456 million is said to go to Gaza but according to some reports the hospitals are bombed, and medical supplies are not being provided.

Trump told Democrats and some Republicans to fuck off because they don't support his bill:

How does the bill affect Medicare and Medicaid?

The annual budget for both Medicare and Medicaid in the USA which we pay into is 1.5 trillion, divided by 342 million people is:

The annual budget for Healthcare in Israel is 16 billion divided by 10.1 million people:

This reflects how much the USA is spending per person.

The thing is, we pay into taxes which pays for these programs. An average American pays in $46,000 per year just for Medicare and Medicaid is covered through taxes we pay. (See below)

So while people are complaining about supporting immigrants in the USA what about the whole other country we are supporting, as Trump tells people to Fuck off for wanting Americans to have just minimal Healthcare for those who paid in all their lives?!!!!

Edit added.

It keeps getting worse!

Administration costs in Israel are much lower, with less than 10% of national health expenditures spent on administration in 2003.

USA is far higher, with estimates of 30% or more of national health expenditures spent on administration.

Annual average cost of healthcare:

A middle-income family in Israel pays approximately $3,096 per year.

A similar middle-income family in USA pays approximately $8,724 per year.

Comparison of Total knee replacement cost (before insurance)

Israel $17,000–$24,000

USA $30,000–$75,000