Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
1dEdited

I've passed the anger stage. Now I'm just sad for our future.

We are all pawns on a chessboard.

Others may not care as much if they are blessed with good health and no disabilities.

Some of us are dependant on our health/sick care system, too damaged by toxins and injections to survive without assistance. I guess we are to become the collateral damage of a system that supports others genocidal wars over providing for our own, others health care over our own.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
1dEdited

Edit added to post:

It keeps getting worse!

Administration costs in Israel are much lower, with less than 10% of national health expenditures spent on administration in 2003.

USA is far higher, with estimates of 30% or more of national health expenditures spent on administration.

Annual average cost of healthcare:

A middle-income family in Israel pays approximately $3,096 per year.

A similar middle-income family in USA pays approximately $8,724 per year.

Comparison of Total knee replacement cost (before insurance)

Israel $17,000–$24,000

USA $30,000–$75,000

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture