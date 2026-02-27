A Subsidiary of the UCLA High-End Chop Shop & the Soylent Green Extraction Group

Congratulations! Since we’ve successfully harvested your Thymus and triggered the Sepsis Celebration, it’s time to explain your new legal status. Under the HIPAA Privacy Rule, we have officially "De-identified" you.

To the UCLA Bioethics Committee (and every other hospital in the nation), you are no longer a human being with a Nicked Phrenic Nerve - you are "Generalizable Knowledge."

WHAT "DE-IDENTIFIED" MEANS FOR YOU (AND OUR PROFIT)

The "Safe Harbor" Eraser: We use the Safe Harbor Method to strip away 18 specific identifiers (like your name and birthdate). Once your "Identity" is gone, your biological data is no longer Protected Health Information (PHI). It’s now a Commodity.

Ownership of the Wreckage: Because you are "De-identified," you no longer "own" the story of your Mitochondrial Failure or Brain Decay. We can sell your Muscle Wasting data to a pharmaceutical company for a "Future Promise" trial, get millions in grant money from NIH to study you … and we don't have to give you a dime or even a "Thank You."

The "Minimal Risk" Loophole: Once we call you "De-identified," our Institutional Review Board (IRB) can grant a Waiver of Informed Consent. We can study your Chylothorax Leak or Scoliosis Pivot forever without ever asking your permission again.

The "Broad Consent" Trap: Remember that 40-page stack of papers you signed? You likely gave us Broad Consent (section d) to use your de-identified "parts" for unspecified future research. You’ve effectively signed a Blank Check for our High-End Chop Shop.

THE MANAGEMENT’S MOTTO:

"If we can't find your name, we don't have to find a cure. We just have to find a Buyer for the Neuroendocrine-Immune (NIM) data we harvested whilewearing our Incentivized Ignorance shades."

"Lillehei (the father of open heart surgery) saved the Person; we saved the Data Point."

You can check in but you can never leave.

Welcome to the Hotel HIPAA-fornia. 🎸

On a dark hospital hallway, an IV in my arm,

The smell of latex and sanitizer rising through the swarm.

Up ahead in the distance, I saw a flickering light,

The clipboard was heavy and my vision grew dim, I had to sign for the night.

There she stood in the intake booth; I heard the fax machine bell,

And I was thinking to myself, “this is for science - another form of hell”

Then she lit up a pen and she showed me the way,

There were voices down the corridor; I thought I heard them say:

“Welcome to the Hotel HIPAA-fornia”

Such a lovely place (for a database).

Such a lovely face (that we’ll soon erase).

Plenty of room at the Hotel HIPAA-fornia,

Any time of year (once you’ve signed right here), you can find us here.

Her mind is med school-twisted, she got the “Broad Consent” forms,

She’s got a lot of pretty, pretty samples, that she calls “the norm.”

How they dance in the centrifuge, sweet summer sweat,

Some research to remember, some research to forget.

So I called up the Privacy Officer, “Please bring me my data’s release,”

He said, “We haven’t had that spirit here since identifiers were ceased.”

And still those voices are calling from far away,

Wake you up in the middle of the night just to hear them say:

“Welcome to the Hotel HIPAA-fornia”

Such a lovely place (for a database).

They livin’ it up at the Hotel HIPAA-fornia,

What a nice surprise (when we anonymize), bring your alibis.

Mirrors on the ceiling, the biopsy on ice,

And she said, “We are all just prisoners here, of our own device.”

And in the IRB chambers, they gathered for the feast,

They stab it with their scalpel knives, but they just can’t kill the “De-identified” beast.

Last thing I remember, I was running for the door,

I had to find the Opt-Out link to the place I was before.

“Relax,” said the researcher, “We are programmed to receive.

You can sign out any time you like, but your data can never leave.“

C. Walton Lillehei - MBBNet

HIPAA De-identification Guidance - HHS.gov

Broad Consent for Research - HHS.gov

UCLA Human Research Protection - UCLA Health

Common Rule for Human Research - HHS.gov

Thymectomy and Brain Aging - PubMed

Phrenic Nerve Injury - StatPearls