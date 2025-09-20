Thank you to Pasheen who shared this on her Israel post (which I shared).

The video below is not anti-Jewish. It describes many despicable things both USA and Israel have done.

I wonder if Jewish people will not want to watch it because it exposes Israel’s corruption.

It also exposes USA corruption. I'm not offended nor do I feel oppressed that it has been brought to light. I feel appalled and saddened. The last thing I feel is oppressed.

The Jewish people who feel oppressed by this type of video… why? If they didn't commit the crime, weren't aware of it, don't support it, why feel oppressed? Is it because they do support it? They do approve of corruption and genocide?