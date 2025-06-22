My son's and other babies stolen organs continue to be my most vital topic because I’m the only person in the world who has addressed and exposed this.

It’s been awhile since I have posted anything.

I am sorry in advance for this and my somewhat self-absorbed topic today. There are so many more important things to discuss that concern us than the topic I chose.

INFP flaws

I continue to make an effort to become a better version of myself. Part of this is dissecting and understanding myself and where I “go wrong.”

I am an INFP. We tend to…

Play devil’s advocate to the point where people feel invalidated. This is not how we mean it to be. We try to see all sides of a situation, to create more broad contrast, doubling/tripling/quadrupling horizons.

This can be frustrating and confusing for others.

Why do we act this way? Mostly, I think, because we don't seek to pick a side. We see things are nuanced and a single-focused answer/truth doesn't exist for complex, multifactorial situations… much like science wants to choose one way a person can develop cancer. There is no “one cause of cancer.” It's multifactorial. Cancer may result from poor diet in one person, toxic overload in another, metabolic defects, exposure to gene altering drugs and injections, damage to the gut microbiome.

The list of things that cause cancer is as long as the list of things that may heal it.

Forcing people to chose one cause of cancer is, to me, wrong. Thus, the devil's advocate emerges, especially when people become single-focused.

Some people I used to be friends with here on substack wanted to be single-focused and dismiss others beliefs and lived experiences. They said covid was 100% fake government psyop. They discount people who had different experiences. Then they call themselves open-minded and think of themselves as compassionate truth-tellers when, in reality, to me, they act cruel towards anyone who doesn't agree with their views.

I'm willing to accept that some people don't believe in viruses and that some of their beliefs make sense, in a world where we throw out all of the scientific data they don’t like and dismiss it as fake.

What I don't accept, as an INFP dominant trait, is people who shove their beliefs down my throat, insult me, go so far as to call me a pharma wh#$@ because I disagree with them. I don't accept people who turn every conversation into a debate, stalking me from post to post, not to add their “personal belief” to the conversation, but to demand they are the arbitors of “the one true science,” insulting me and demanding I and all others agree with them or suffer the consequences.

Some subatacks feel like little dictatorships to me… but maybe this would be better thought of as, some people change their beliefs and behaviors, especially when they become passionate about something, and healthy boundaries means not engaging in destructive conversations, not grasping for connection in unhealthy ways from people who disconnect from me, not beating dead horses and especially, not beating live ones.

Back to more INFP flaws.

We can be so intense it pushes people away.

We get caught up in our head or latest passion. This may make us appear self-absorbed and flighty, especially if we don't connect with others passions and interests. When we come up for air, this can be a huge source of anguish and regret for us. We feel we have not been present for others. Sometimes this causes us to withdrawl.

We can misunderstand others and fill in blanks incorrectly, especially if we come from an abusive family dynamic that taught us being curious will only bring insults and bullying, not connections, compassion and mutual respect.

Our assertiveness can turn to turbulence in situations where we feel disrespected or wronged on issues that are dear to us. This may result in a call to arms - rather than seeing others behavior as their “self-expression” and an opportunity for us to respect it, even if it is painful for us.

It's possible that I “expect” those who I allow around me to have an unreasonable level of respect for me.

In the end, INFP might burn too many bridges… or jump off them.

Where I am at right now is happy with those whom I've formed healthy, beautiful connections with, a bit regretful of my past heated communications, and in typical INFP-isolatation, a place us INFP go when we feel misunderstood or things become (what we consider) too toxic to be around any longer. It is what it is.

Much love to all here, whatever your beliefs, passions and behaviors. None of us are perfect and, in my opinion, none of us have the absolute truth.

Xoxo