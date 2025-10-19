We were told the sky was burning,

if we breathed, if we drove, if we lived,

we were to blame.

Fear carbon,

Count your footprints,

Measure your guilt.

Carbon became the villain,

abstract, invisible, mathematical

They taught us to measure ourselves

against charts, quotas, and footprints,

while the true polluters wore suits,

signed subsidies, and smiled at the cameras.

While factories pour poison into rivers,

the aquifers run dry beneath data centers,

and soil dies under plastics and metals

Yet carbon itself is life.

It feeds the trees and nourishes the seed that cracks open beneath our feet.

The solutions they sell us

lab-grown meat, endless batteries, green lies - suck water, mine mountains, and strip forests

Those who speak truth are silenced.

Researchers, innovators, and thinkers

who dare to say: “The mess is bigger than us”

are pushed aside, dismissed, defunded.

We cannot clean what we did not spill.

We cannot heal what we are forbidden to name.

And yet, the earth still calls.

It calls for honesty, courage

action that restores life,

not the illusion of it.

It calls for truth

louder than the slogans,

clearer than the charts,

and stronger than fear

The planet does not need a narrative.

It does not need guilt.

It needs hands in the soil,

water running clean,

trees reaching skyward,

and humans brave enough

to demand that those who poison the world

finally take responsibility

Because life is not carbon graphs.

Life is the soil beneath our feet,

the water we drink,

the air we share,

and the courage to see the real world

even when they try to blind us with stories.