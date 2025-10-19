We were told the sky was burning,
if we breathed, if we drove, if we lived,
we were to blame.
Fear carbon,
Count your footprints,
Measure your guilt.
Carbon became the villain,
abstract, invisible, mathematical
They taught us to measure ourselves
against charts, quotas, and footprints,
while the true polluters wore suits,
signed subsidies, and smiled at the cameras.
While factories pour poison into rivers,
the aquifers run dry beneath data centers,
and soil dies under plastics and metals
Yet carbon itself is life.
It feeds the trees and nourishes the seed that cracks open beneath our feet.
The solutions they sell us
lab-grown meat, endless batteries, green lies - suck water, mine mountains, and strip forests
Those who speak truth are silenced.
Researchers, innovators, and thinkers
who dare to say: “The mess is bigger than us”
are pushed aside, dismissed, defunded.
We cannot clean what we did not spill.
We cannot heal what we are forbidden to name.
And yet, the earth still calls.
It calls for honesty, courage
action that restores life,
not the illusion of it.
It calls for truth
louder than the slogans,
clearer than the charts,
and stronger than fear
The planet does not need a narrative.
It does not need guilt.
It needs hands in the soil,
water running clean,
trees reaching skyward,
and humans brave enough
to demand that those who poison the world
finally take responsibility
Because life is not carbon graphs.
Life is the soil beneath our feet,
the water we drink,
the air we share,
and the courage to see the real world
even when they try to blind us with stories.
Very good Heidi. Sure I believe the climate might be changing. Hard to tell, been much cooler earlier in the year here in Florida. I have noticed this last few years in October. Some years we would sweat until Thanksgiving so I love it. I also remember it being very cold in October when I first moved to FL in 1987.
The point is even if it’s happening there is NO call for alarmism. These dumb bastards freak out about something that might happen in the distant future. Look if I saw absolute proof that the sea was rising drastically I might feel different, but I DON’T. And Neither does anyone else.
Liberals need to take a LONG HARD look at this. They need to come to terms that they have been used. That should PISS them off. I know I was used by the political right over the years (specifically Israel BS). And it does make me angry. Angry but with a clearer focus. 😉
Just happened to check my email a minute ago, Splurge.
This one is good enough to prompt me to ask you to resist any temptation to ditch it.
If you found it, somewhere, stay on patrol there, wherever it was, for other gems.
If you wrote it, feel encouraged to revisit your Muse's locale from time to time.
Cousin Vinny