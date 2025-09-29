I was scrolling through my news feed. Titles like ISIS is coming to kill you… I started thinking, why are they suddenly having an influx of immigrants to the point where it looks like replacement? Is it really because they want to replace them or does it go deeper?

How can “they” get everyone to hate people who live on the other side of the world and support their war? Maybe, bring them to your shore, make them into the enemy by not cracking down on crime, not teaching immigrants the law, not enforcing it. This way, you will beg for war and fight wars for them.

Bonus - Everyone eventually is convinced to get digital ID to track them....when actually, they want to track you.

Create a problem then sell a solution?

Trump recently is telling European countries to get rid of their immigrants. This increases other countries support of Trump if they fear immigrants.

It all seems interconnected and intentional.