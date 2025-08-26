Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
4d

prior to ACA I had non-employer self insurance and when ACA was passed my non-conforming policy was grandfathered until discontinued. all along I was paying premiums with after tax dollars and no tax deduction. immediately after ACA passed my premiums skyrocketed double digit inflation some of which was likely due to adverse selection as I was subsidizing a growing unhealthy cohort who retained the grandfathered plans. eventually the situation was infeasible and the insurer discontinued it. after enrolling in an ACA plan my premiums did decrease because I chose fewer benefits, but the premiums still increased at double digit rate.

most who have employer coverage are blissfully unaware of the corrosive effects of ACA elimination of a competitive market. Insurers are also heavily responsible as they started to reject even healthy customers starting in the early 1990s, denying coverage for a condition as inconsequential as teenage acne.

The entire system is a mess with bloated non-competitive prices for services that don’t reflect reality like the $150k + hospital bills for my parents final illnesses that Medicare whittled down to a few hundred dollars.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
4d

https://denutrients.substack.com/p/why-turning-off-social-media-can

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture