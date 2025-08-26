As the affordable health care act changes, some might wonder if this means those who have union or private insurance will go up, down, or stay the same.

Health insurance as a whole is likely to become more expensive and less comprehensive under the Trump administration due to policies that target not just the Affordable Care Act (ACA) but also Medicaid, and collective bargaining. Several recent actions and proposed policies indicate increased costs and reduced benefits for many Americans.

Key factors pointing toward higher costs include:

Attacks on collective bargaining : The Trump administration has taken direct action against federal employee unions, canceling contracts and ending recognition for thousands of workers. Weakening unions' power to bargain may result in fewer benefits and higher costs for members.

Threatened taxes on health benefits : Policies associated with "Project 2025," which proposes many of the Trump administration's policy goals, include potential taxes on worker health care benefits. This would significantly increase the cost of health coverage for workers.

Reduced Medicaid funding : Trump's policy agenda includes deep cuts to Medicaid, which could shift costs onto employer-sponsored plans, including those of union members.

Weakened protections : Past actions by the Trump administration, such as lifting the premium rate review threshold under the ACA, have led to increased costs for consumers. Further deregulation could expose workers to additional premium and out-of-pocket hikes.

Tariffs affecting medical costs: Some insurers have cited potential tariffs on medical equipment and drugs, a policy frequently advanced by Trump, as a reason for premium increases.

According to analyses from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), former President Trump's recently signed domestic policy package will increase the national deficit significantly. The law, which includes healthcare provisions as part of a larger plan, aims to offset substantial tax cuts with spending reductions, primarily targeting federal health programs.

Projected deficit increase