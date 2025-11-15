“Placebo chemotherapy made people lose all their hair!”

This means…

People are just making themselves sick! Illness is all in your mind. Think yourself better!

For example, a 3 month old Baby was in the same room with a sick baby last week. The baby became paranoid. He was fixated on the sick baby, somehow inherantly knew viruses are contagious… so he made himself sick.

In reality, the Nocebo effect turns out to be a mix of misremembered studies, internet exaggerations, and one deeply unethical case that gets distorted online.

Where the “placebo chemo causes baldness” rumor actually started

A misquotation of a 1983–1984 study on expected side effects

There was a small study in the early 1980s that found something very modest:

Patients who had previously received real chemo were later given a placebo infusion (saline) as part of a conditioned-nausea experiment →

some of them felt nauseated or vomited.

That’s it.

NO hair loss

NO mouth sores

NO blood cell damage

The study was about anticipatory nausea, not full chemo toxicity.

But online, people retold it as “people got all the chemo side effects from placebo.”

A 1990s oncology review mentioned “rare cases of stress-induced hair shedding,” which got misrepresented online.

Some medical reviews discussed:

telogen effluvium (temporary stress-related shedding)

alopecia areata (autoimmune patches from stress)

Neither looks like full chemo baldness.

But someone summarized it as:

“In some trials patients lost hair even in placebo groups.”

Technically they meant minor shedding, not complete chemo alopecia.

When this got passed around forums, it mutated into:

“Placebo chemo made people bald.”

A widely repeated internet anecdote with no clinical source

Around 2015–2017, a story started circulating on:

Reddit

alternative medicine blogs

“law of attraction” communities

The post went something like:

“Poor cancer patients in a trial were given water through an IV but believed it was chemo. They lost their hair and got all the side effects.”

This story has:

no citation

no study name

no hospital

no year

no ethics board

no medical record

And no such trial appears in PubMed, oncology journals, or ethics case reports.

This appears to be pure folklore.

A distorted retelling of a 1970s unethical experiment

The closest real event to this rumor is one deeply unethical incident in the 1970s:

A doctor gave patients tiny doses of actual chemo without informing them, to study whether expectations influenced symptom severity.

This was later condemned.

Key point:

Patients did get real drug, just not full dose

Mild side effects occurred

No full hair loss

But online the story mutated over decades into:

“Patients got saline and still lost their hair.”

This is likely the seed of the modern rumor.

The claim was revived by anti-pharma and anti-virology groups (2019–present)

Especially after COVID, certain groups began using this story to argue:

“Chemo side effects are psychosomatic.”

“Viruses are nocebo.”

“Illness is belief.”

These groups rarely cite real papers.

They use the 1980s nausea-conditioning study but pretend it involved:

baldness

mucositis

neutropenia

—all of which require cell-killing chemotherapy, not belief.So what’s the real truth?

Placebo chemo has caused:

nausea

anxiety

mild vomiting

fatigue

Placebo chemo has never caused:

full hair loss

mouth sores

immune collapse

organ toxicity

changes in blood counts

None of those are possible without cytotoxic drugs.

Why people believe the rumor

It spreads because it reinforces certain worldviews:

“mind over matter” communities

“nothing exists” circles

anti-virology groups

alternative medicine influencers

“disease is belief” philosophies

Each retelling exaggerates the previous version