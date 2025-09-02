Trump has been a long-time advocate of “his”' warp speed vaccines, vociferously denying anyone has ever had a negative reaction to them.

A recent comment of Trumps has been spun as a back-pedal and a plea for transparency:

Breaking down Trump’s quote:

Trump: "It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW."

Does this mean no one has ever ripped the CDC apart over this question until now? Why suddenly address it now? (More on this below)

Trump: "I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not???”

So, the only reason people don't support the vaccines is they haven't seen the data he has seen? He isn't questioning the validity of the data, how vaccine makers cherry-pick, lie with numbers, allow exclusions like they did with the pregnancy vaccine trials - miscarriages and stillbirths were excluded so the results didn't reveal how many babies died due to the shots. He appears to be pointing a finger at people who question the vaccine because they haven't seen the data.

Trump: “They (vaccine makers) go off to the next 'hunt' and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work.”

It sounds like he may be taking a “jab” at people like RFKjr, inferring they aren't communicating with and listening to vaccine makers like he does, aren't looking at the data like they should. He has never acknowledged all of the people, including experts, who showed him how vaccine data is incomplete and skewed to favor them. Also, if those killed by virus treatment protocols hadn't died the vaccine deaths would be even more dramatic in comparison to the virus.

Trump: “They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!"

Again, Trump has been privy to the excellent vaccine data and is so smart to support them!!! No acknowledgement that most vaccines have no true placebo. VAERS and other reporting data don’t exist to Trump. Anyone with a bad vaccine reaction is completely dismissed. It's all fake news to him. How could he possibly change his mind on this topic when everything he said points to him trying to change others minds by saying the only data that matters is vaccine makers (biased) data about their own products? He doesn't ask for new data, new studies. He didn’t highlight valid concerns about vaccines. He only asks for everyone to look at vaccine data from vaccine makers.

Superfluous thoughts:

The “more” I was talking about when I said, why is he drawing attention to CDC getting flack now? Why not before?

My first thought when I read that he’s questioning his vaccines… the cash cow has been milked dry and he can afford to question them now that has initiated new massive money making schemes.

Like a balloon being squeezed, it just pushes air out the side of the balloon. It doesn't deflate and rarely pops. Similarly, increasing costs to US citizens in one way allows cuts for other things like…. vaccine funding. They're still raking in taxpayer money. They do insider trading and invest in the new big thing they just pushed through… and they don't actually make things better with their new money makers and cuts.

Trump didn’t lower insurance costs for people whose insurance raised under Obama Care. In fact, everyones insurance is expected to increase next year. He allowed insurance companies to have their cake and eat it too, while giving them massive tax cuts.

Analysis shows the deficit will increase with his new policies, leave more people destitute and without proper medical care. How is this change benefiting anyone?

Is it all just for show?

He ushered in AI warp speed which increases water and energy costs for citizens across the USA, increasing profits for big business and his funders. He reversed and blocked regulations on AI that might protect US citizens from being targeted and taken advantage of. This will allow AI to automatically deny claims for patients in need of medical care, allow algorithms to target people who it thinks will pay more for something because they need it.

Ex: Gram passed away and you need a plane ticket to be there for the funeral. You might pay 3xs what someone else purchasing the same ticket will pay. You might also pay more for a rental car, motel room, all because they see you are desperate.

He cut taxes for the most wealthy, increased tarrifs that pass costs onto consumers.

Maybe I'm the only one who sees it this way?

How do you see it?