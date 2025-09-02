Trump has been a long-time advocate of “his”' warp speed vaccines, vociferously denying anyone has ever had a negative reaction to them.
A recent comment of Trumps has been spun as a back-pedal and a plea for transparency:
Breaking down Trump’s quote:
Trump: "It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW."
Does this mean no one has ever ripped the CDC apart over this question until now? Why suddenly address it now? (More on this below)
Trump: "I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not???”
So, the only reason people don't support the vaccines is they haven't seen the data he has seen? He isn't questioning the validity of the data, how vaccine makers cherry-pick, lie with numbers, allow exclusions like they did with the pregnancy vaccine trials - miscarriages and stillbirths were excluded so the results didn't reveal how many babies died due to the shots. He appears to be pointing a finger at people who question the vaccine because they haven't seen the data.
Trump: “They (vaccine makers) go off to the next 'hunt' and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work.”
It sounds like he may be taking a “jab” at people like RFKjr, inferring they aren't communicating with and listening to vaccine makers like he does, aren't looking at the data like they should. He has never acknowledged all of the people, including experts, who showed him how vaccine data is incomplete and skewed to favor them. Also, if those killed by virus treatment protocols hadn't died the vaccine deaths would be even more dramatic in comparison to the virus.
Trump: “They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!"
Again, Trump has been privy to the excellent vaccine data and is so smart to support them!!! No acknowledgement that most vaccines have no true placebo. VAERS and other reporting data don’t exist to Trump. Anyone with a bad vaccine reaction is completely dismissed. It's all fake news to him. How could he possibly change his mind on this topic when everything he said points to him trying to change others minds by saying the only data that matters is vaccine makers (biased) data about their own products? He doesn't ask for new data, new studies. He didn’t highlight valid concerns about vaccines. He only asks for everyone to look at vaccine data from vaccine makers.
Superfluous thoughts:
The “more” I was talking about when I said, why is he drawing attention to CDC getting flack now? Why not before?
My first thought when I read that he’s questioning his vaccines… the cash cow has been milked dry and he can afford to question them now that has initiated new massive money making schemes.
Like a balloon being squeezed, it just pushes air out the side of the balloon. It doesn't deflate and rarely pops. Similarly, increasing costs to US citizens in one way allows cuts for other things like…. vaccine funding. They're still raking in taxpayer money. They do insider trading and invest in the new big thing they just pushed through… and they don't actually make things better with their new money makers and cuts.
Trump didn’t lower insurance costs for people whose insurance raised under Obama Care. In fact, everyones insurance is expected to increase next year. He allowed insurance companies to have their cake and eat it too, while giving them massive tax cuts.
Analysis shows the deficit will increase with his new policies, leave more people destitute and without proper medical care. How is this change benefiting anyone?
Is it all just for show?
He ushered in AI warp speed which increases water and energy costs for citizens across the USA, increasing profits for big business and his funders. He reversed and blocked regulations on AI that might protect US citizens from being targeted and taken advantage of. This will allow AI to automatically deny claims for patients in need of medical care, allow algorithms to target people who it thinks will pay more for something because they need it.
Ex: Gram passed away and you need a plane ticket to be there for the funeral. You might pay 3xs what someone else purchasing the same ticket will pay. You might also pay more for a rental car, motel room, all because they see you are desperate.
He cut taxes for the most wealthy, increased tarrifs that pass costs onto consumers.
Maybe I'm the only one who sees it this way?
How do you see it?
ERROR
::bangs head against wall::
When I said Trump funded new mRNA vaccines for cancer recently (which I removed from the post) this is not true.
During Trump's first term, his self-proclaimed success with Covid mRNA technology caused him to promote its potential in treating other diseases, including cancer and he allowed funding for new cancer vaccines, RSV, and animal mRNA vaccine research.
I like your breakdown, Heidi.
It shows both emotional intelligence, acuity, and neutrality.
Yes, this is exactly what he seems to be saying.
He's just saying "I want other people to see the propaganda I've been
briefed with, so that they will shut up and leave me alone on this."
He is absolutely not saying, as some are hoping he is saying,
"I have carefully reviewed the data and we must stop this program."
He is about to outsource the evaluative process to some "experts"
provided by the machine to confirm he was right and his critics were wrong.
He will never, ever admit that he is too mentally incompetent to make that evaluation himself
or that he is too caught up with playing the fun role of leader to ask the hard questions leaders have to ask: Is what I am doing actually achieving my goals? Am I fit to lead? And if I am not, who can I ask for help?
He relies on subordinates who seem to be loyal to him to tell him what is happening. He knows he is not sharp enough to figure it out himself, thus he cannot cross the gap to trust Kennedy or anyone else outside his circle. He cannot admit his weakness to any potential competitor. He is out to close deals not open his own mind or be a team player. Longstanding pattern.
What it seems to imply:
He has handlers who control the people and information he interacts with.
He was instructed to hire Kennedy to keep him close and on a leash.
Kennedy could have told him day one that there were serious problems with the shots.
He may have.
If he listened to Kennedy he would already know these things.
If he buys that Kennedy is a nut, he probably writes off what he says.
He gets regular briefings from Pfizer, not from Kennedy.
(Pfizer gave him $1M in the first election, to push through Operation Warp Speed, Dr.Shiva has the documents to prove it. Biden did too, to keep it going.)
He admits where he is getting his information: Not from subject experts in government,
from the companies that got him elected, the companies accused of mass murder for profit.
He is owned. The people that own him define his reality.
He is a man born in 1946, he is almost 80.
He sees other men as competitors, especially virile, competent ones.
So why listen to Kennedy? Why be vulnerable with Kennedy about his ignorance and need for help? He won't do it. He sees Kennedy as a threat, not a helper.
He does not have a brain trust around him, but fawning people half his age, picked for him, who allow him to feel like he is playing on a team with shared beliefs and values.
He has, like many older people, rigidity around his perspectives, that does not allow big shifts:
a kind of incremental illness where he can shift 10% but not 60% or 100%.
He is not a self-critical person. He is a self-rationalizing person.
His psychological goal is to feel good about himself, not to seek greater integrity.
Information that conflicts with how he sees himself is just discarded.
The hopes pinned on him as a leader have nothing to do with his actual capacities.
He was presented to us as the alternative to known corruptocrats
but is in fact so disabled by his own ego, his needing to be right, and needing to be the leader,
that he cannot hear expert advice from people who could help him be both
more integrous and more successful.
Whatever his intentions are, his own psychology makes him controlled opposition.
He could have a weekly call with Alex Jones, Mike Adams, or Joe Rogan,
or Meryl Nass, Sherri Tenpenny, or Naomi Wolf, but he doesn't.
He could be on a weekly call with Peter McCullough or Sasha Latypova: actual patriots, actual competent people who care.
He has had options like this for nine years and never used them.
If he respected other people and saw their value he could tap the national talent pool.
Apparently he doesn't.
If he were curious he would know who those people are.
Apparently he isn't.
Like many older people, he seems to be defensive about his declining abilities and devoted to covering them up. How much of his energy goes into maintaining his facade?
Apparently he was hired because he is a defensive old loner who will never ask for the help he needs to be a fully functional leader.
He is, in one way or another, a useful idiot, disabled by his own personality and position in life.
He is, in one way or another, controlled opposition; controlled by the people who fund and advise him, and by the limitations of his own personality, abilities, and perspective.
He is in an insular reality, like a well-curated YouTube channel.
He is detached from the culture at large, insulated from activists and intellectuals.
He is surrounded by business as usual, that feeds him his briefings.
He is a geriatric hustler, doing what worked for him for decades,
not seeking to learn and grow with people who might help him do that.
He does what makes him feel like the boss and a winner.
Hearing that he is an ignorant loser mass murdering his own people
has opportunity costs: personality costs he is unwilling to pay.
There is no ego pay-off there. There are no recognizable returns on that investment, only huge losses.
Like many, he is highly aware of how his personality token is trading.
That is the metric he is attuned to.
Efficacy is secondary to ego. He can always explain his failures away as the results of his enemies rather than his own shortcomings. And he does.
He's the hero. They are the zeroes.
His life is centered on personality battles, not metrics of public benefit, the adventure of learning, or the joys of really playing on a team. We have had years to observe these things.
Someone could simply say, "Mr.President the VAERS database, with the multiplier generated by our own Harvard-conducted audit that says less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported shows over 3 million Americans killed by these shots and over 100 million injured."
Either a) no one around him knows these things, though they have been known since fall 2021, b) no one has the will to tell him, because they will be fired for telling him the truth he does not want to hear, or c) people have told him, but he won't believe them, because it is too many degrees off what he wants to believe. The outcome is the same.
How does anyone reach him and sensitize him to reality?
Can it be done? Still the challenge in the second season of the show.
Maybe the right is about to realize what the left has known for years:
This is an old casino owner who spent his life chasing ass and money, who never had family values or loyalty to much beyond his own pursuit of happenis, who is only willing to be a leader on stage, for a clapping audience, not a sober, sane, careful protector of the people. This is not a person capable of self-scrutiny, careful analysis, cooperating across perspectives, or uniting the country. Kennedy might have been that person, but both he and DJT flew on Epstein's plane and both are on the blackmail leash devised for them. (Go to wikispooks.com and see the logs. Look at 1991-97.)
We may see a completely new and unforeseen phenomenon soon: A nation united by Trump Derangement Syndrome. Maybe we will all do what you just did: break down what he is really saying—then go further and break down what we are saying to ourselves, our own hypnotic patter that allows us to believe in shyster leaders who reflect and never threaten our own personality patterns. If we as a people can do that, our hoping for change will suddenly shatter—leaving us with the urgent need to work together to fix things. Now. The name calling and bickering will end and we will all sober up quickly.
Whether we hope for this or not, it could happen.
Even the @vigilantfox could catch his own tail on fire.
Thanks for doing what you do.
You are a match that could ignite the process.