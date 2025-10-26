Israeli-U.S. startup Stardust Solutions announced the largest-ever fundraising round for any company that aims to cool the Earth by spraying particles into the atmosphere.

Its plan to limit the sun’s heat raised $60 million from a broad coalition of investors that included Silicon Valley luminaries and the Agnelli family, an Italian industrial dynasty.

https://www.politico.com/news/2025/10/24/global-cooling-startup-raises-60-million-dollars-to-test-sun-reflecting-technology-00620340

How is this going to affect Crops?

ChatGPT says: ⚠️ Potential risks (and these are big ones)

1. Reduced sunlight intensity

Crops need sunlight for photosynthesis.

Geoengineering would reduce direct sunlight but increase diffuse light (light scattered in all directions).

Some crops might benefit slightly (diffuse light penetrates deeper into dense canopies, boosting photosynthesis in lower leaves), but overall total sunlight energy (PAR – photosynthetically active radiation) would likely decrease, reducing yields.

→ Example: After the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption, which naturally injected sulfur aerosols into the stratosphere, global sunlight levels fell about 2.5%, and crop yields of rice, wheat, and maize dropped 2–5% globally the following year.

How will it affect our solar panel production?

ChatGpt says: If successful and deployed at scale, this could reduce the amount of direct sunlight reaching the Earth’s surface (by design, particles reflect sunlight back to space) — which means less solar irradiance for solar panels.

Solar panels depend on solar irradiance (sunlight intensity) falling on their surface. If you reduce that, you reduce the “input” energy for the panels, so output could drop.

Excuse me but…if we block sunlight to cool the planet, we also block solar energy, which could make us more dependent on fossil fuels.

These people are complete idiots!