Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Retired Librarian's avatar
Retired Librarian
1d

Demons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
Carl R Williams's avatar
Carl R Williams
1d

I share you opinion. If this is really done, it is another Malthusian murder scheme at depopulation. Billionaires do not really fear a Malthusian Catastrophe of population outstripping food production. They just like killing poor people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture