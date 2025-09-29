I hope this post may benefit Christians who have family or friends pushing them to support the Zionist war.

Zechariah 12:3 says:

“On that day, when all the nations of the earth are gathered against her, I will make Jerusalem a heavy stone for all the peoples. All who lift it will surely hurt themselves. And all the nations of the earth will gather against it.”

Christian Zionists often point to this to argue that supporting the modern state of Israel is a divine command. But a peaceful Christian who rejects war and nationalism can respond by showing how the New Testament reinterprets Jerusalem, Israel, and God’s people through Christ.

1. Jerusalem Reinterpreted in Christ

Galatians 4:26 – “But the Jerusalem above is free, and she is our mother.”

➝ Paul shifts focus away from earthly Jerusalem to a heavenly one.

Hebrews 12:22–24 – “But you have come to Mount Zion and to the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem … and to Jesus, the mediator of a new covenant.”

➝ The “Jerusalem” of prophecy points to the community of believers under Christ, not a political city.

2. Peace as the Mark of the Covenant

Matthew 5:9 – “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.”

Romans 14:17 – “For the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking but of righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.”

➝ The Kingdom is about peace, not territorial struggle.

3. God’s People Are Not Defined by Bloodline

Galatians 3:28–29 – “There is neither Jew nor Greek … you are all one in Christ Jesus. And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s offspring, heirs according to promise.”

➝ The covenant promise is fulfilled in believers of Jesus, not in ethnic Israel alone.

Romans 9:6–8 – “Not all who are descended from Israel belong to Israel … it is not the children of the flesh who are the children of God, but the children of the promise.”

➝ God’s covenant people are those with faith, not bloodline.

4. Christ’s Kingdom is Not of This World

John 18:36 – Jesus: “My kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would have been fighting…”

➝ Any call to war “for Jerusalem” misrepresents Jesus’ teaching.

5. The True Fulfillment of Prophecy

Ephesians 2:14–16 – “For he himself is our peace, who has made us both one and has broken down in his flesh the dividing wall of hostility.”

➝ The Messiah creates one people of God, not a divided land.

Revelation 21:2 – “And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God…”

➝ The final prophetic fulfillment is the New Jerusalem — a spiritual, eternal reality, not earthly geopolitics.

A peaceful Christian can respond to Zechariah 12:3 by showing that the NT consistently reinterprets “Jerusalem” as a spiritual reality fulfilled in Christ and His Church — not a call to defend a physical city through wars or alliances.

Who is the Harlot in Revelations? You decide…

1. The Old Testament “Harlot” Imagery

In the prophets (Isaiah 1, Jeremiah 3, Ezekiel 16, Hosea), Israel is sometimes called a harlot for abandoning God, aligning with foreign nations, or practicing idolatry.

This wasn’t about sexual sin, but about spiritual unfaithfulness — relying on politics and armies instead of God.

2. The Revelation “Harlot / Babylon”

Revelation 17–18 describes “Babylon the Great, the mother of prostitutes,” drunk with the blood of saints, aligned with kings of the earth.

In John’s time, this was most directly associated with Rome — the empire that persecuted Christians and seduced nations with wealth and power.

Many Christians today interpret “Babylon” not as one single nation, but as any worldly system (political, religious, or economic) that resists Christ and oppresses people.

3. How Some People Connect the Dots

They note that ancient Israel was once called a harlot when unfaithful.

They see that modern Zionism does not accept Christ , relies on alliances, and is involved in wars.

They wonder if this fits Revelation’s “harlot/Babylon” — a powerful, spiritually unfaithful entity allied with world rulers, shedding blood, and leading nations astray.

4. Alternative Non-Zionist Christian View

Many peaceful Christians would instead say: Revelation’s “harlot” is not a single ethnic group or country, but the pattern of human systems that reject God and seek power through violence. That could apply to any empire (ancient Rome, medieval kingdoms, even modern superpowers) — not just one nation. The point of Revelation is not to “label the villain” but to encourage the Church to stay faithful to Christ even when worldly systems oppose it.



