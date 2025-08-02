Muscle weakness is a well-known side effect of iodine deficiency. One would think, if a person's muscles are weak they wouldn't be prone to clenching, twitching, stiffness, pain, and possibly pinched nerves.

One would be wrong. 🤣

I’ve been searching for a cause of my clenched muscles, stiffness, pain and random toe twitching and found all of my symptoms may be caused by iodine deficiency.

The combination of muscle weakness, pain, and stiffness is called Hypothyroid Myopathy

It can manifest as muscle aches, tenderness, stiffness, and even joint pain, particularly in the hands and knees.

Hypothyroidism may also be associated with hypokinetic and hyperkinetic disorders.

A hypokinetic movement disorder is characterized by slowed, reduced, or absent movements. It's often associated with conditions like Parkinson's disease and other parkinsonian-like conditions, and can involve rigidity, tremor, and balance issues.

Hypothyroidism-associated parkinsonism may resemble idiopathic Parkinson's disease.

How many people with Parkinson’s may actually just be iodine deficient???

I've stopped a lot of supplements, iodine being one of them. Time to start it up again!

Cofactors for Iodine's muscle function are:

Selenium converts T4 to T3 (the active form of thyroid hormone). Therefore, adequate selenium is necessary for optimal thyroid hormone action in muscles.

Magnesium is thought to improve the absorption and utilization of iodine.

Manganese is involved in the conversion of glucose to cellular energy. This energy is essential for muscle contraction and overall muscle function.

Vitamin B1 (Thiamin) and Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) also play a role in iodine utilization and muscle health.