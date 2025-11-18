There is a place between

where most of us live

quietly trying to make sense

of a world that keeps changing the price

of staying alive

watching costs climb

like something with claws and teeth.

*

A place where poor feel ashamed

The rich indifferent

and the middle punished

for earning just a little too much

*

This place... people sit at tables

forms spread

trying to choose a plan

that will not turn against them

Where elders fear the fine print

more than a diagnosis

and disabled children

hang between laws and budgets

*

There is a place

between the extremes

where people fight not because they are cruel

but because they are scared

scared to lose care

to lose autonomy

lose the last piece of ground

they’re standing on

*

Some

shout for universal care

because they’ve watched a loved one

drown in medical bills

*

Some

resist government hands

because they’ve watched systems crumble

under their own weight

*

Some

carry herbs in their pockets

because nature is the only thing

that has ever soothed them

*

Some

carry pill bottles

because medicine is the only thing

that keeps a heart beating

*

Can our perspectives shift

Could we see each other clearly

for the first time

*

We’d see the people on every side

who aren’t trying to win a war

they’re trying to survive a system

*

Here in the middle,

in this trying place

no one is the enemy

*

Not the natural healer

Nor the medical believer

Neither the frightened, nor the furious,

Or the ones clinging to hope

Until it looks like extremism

*

Hope can make us reach

for something absolute

when the world feels impossible

*

Hope can be a bridge we build

from the pieces of our fear

longing for a life

where health is not a gamble

*

Meet me in the middle

the first quiet place

without armor

where real solutions begin

where your story and mine

can finally set down their burdens

next to each other

in compassion and peace