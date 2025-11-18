Meet Me in the Middle -poem
There is a place between
where most of us live
quietly trying to make sense
of a world that keeps changing the price
of staying alive
watching costs climb
like something with claws and teeth.
*
A place where poor feel ashamed
The rich indifferent
and the middle punished
for earning just a little too much
*
This place... people sit at tables
forms spread
trying to choose a plan
that will not turn against them
Where elders fear the fine print
more than a diagnosis
and disabled children
hang between laws and budgets
*
There is a place
between the extremes
where people fight not because they are cruel
but because they are scared
scared to lose care
to lose autonomy
lose the last piece of ground
they’re standing on
*
Some
shout for universal care
because they’ve watched a loved one
drown in medical bills
*
Some
resist government hands
because they’ve watched systems crumble
under their own weight
*
Some
carry herbs in their pockets
because nature is the only thing
that has ever soothed them
*
Some
carry pill bottles
because medicine is the only thing
that keeps a heart beating
*
Can our perspectives shift
Could we see each other clearly
for the first time
*
We’d see the people on every side
who aren’t trying to win a war
they’re trying to survive a system
*
Here in the middle,
in this trying place
no one is the enemy
*
Not the natural healer
Nor the medical believer
Neither the frightened, nor the furious,
Or the ones clinging to hope
Until it looks like extremism
*
Hope can make us reach
for something absolute
when the world feels impossible
*
Hope can be a bridge we build
from the pieces of our fear
longing for a life
where health is not a gamble
*
Meet me in the middle
the first quiet place
without armor
where real solutions begin
where your story and mine
can finally set down their burdens
next to each other
in compassion and peace
Sorry for the hopium
I do hope things improve. If they can't, then stay the same. Nothing ever stays the same though, does it?
🎶 If I could save time in a bottle, the first thing that I'd like to do... Is to save every day 'til eternity passes away Just to spend them with you
If I could make days last forever. If words could make wishes come true. I'd save every day like a treasure, and then, again, I would spend them with you
https://youtu.be/Pfd1habm7nY?si=g_WQN-ssRC76dsfk
They don't write songs like this anymore, do they? One more thing that's changed...
Now I'm becoming maudlin lol