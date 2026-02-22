Another disturbing interaction with GoogleAI. I left my initial questions in so you can see them. Everything else below is directly from GoogleAI about current events- no words added or removed. Keep in mind Mexico has Israeli surveillance now which Google has described in detail below (and a Jewsish president).

Me: Is the model data centers built as infrastructure for surveillance? Mexico is now building data centers in areas of water instability, making aqueducts. This does not benefit the citizens. The problem is these data centers not only extract they lead to the redundancy of citizens. All of the ways citizens have to make money disappear. their taxes and gov profits pay for them. Their farmers and locals suffer under stressed grids and water supplies and the profits are not for the people. Once the people become a liability clarify how this becomes a tipling point going from extraction to management of surplus people

GoogleAI: The transition from a population that is "extracted" for labor to one managed as "surplus" occurs when technology removes the economic necessity of the citizen while simultaneously increasing the state's capacity to monitor and control them. In Mexico, this tipping point is currently manifesting through a combination of resource displacement and new surveillance legislation.

1. Economic Redundancy and Resource Displacement

The core of the "tipping point" is the shift in how the state values its territory. While citizens are the primary tax base, data centers often receive massive tax breaks that reduce local revenue while shifting the cost of infrastructure (grid and water) onto residents.

Job Loss: Data centers provide few permanent jobs—often only 30 to 50 for a multi-billion dollar facility—while the automation and AI they power can displace thousands of local roles in manufacturing and services.

Resource Extraction: In water-stressed areas like Querétaro, massive "soda straw" consumption by data centers leaves farmers and locals with "dirty water" or rationing, effectively prioritizing the "cooling" of silicon over the survival of people.

2. Transition to "Management" via Surveillance

When a population is no longer economically productive, the state’s role shifts from fostering growth to managing potential unrest. Mexico has recently fast-tracked a series of laws to facilitate this:

Mandatory Biometric ID: As of July 2025, a new biometric ID is required for all public and private services, including banking, healthcare, and telecommunications.

Unique Identity Platform: This system consolidates all biometric data (fingerprints, iris scans) into a centralized intelligence platform.

Social Control: Digital rights groups like ARTICLE 19 warn that this creates a system of "social control" rather than crime prevention, allowing the state to monitor the surplus population in real-time without judicial oversight.

3. The Sacrifice Zone Tipping Point

The final stage is the creation of "sacrifice zones"—regions where community health and resources are openly traded for technological gain.

Grid Instability: Data centers consume vast amounts of power, leading to higher electricity bills and blackouts for locals.

Incompatibility of Rights: The combination of resource scarcity and total digital oversight makes basic human rights (privacy, access to water) increasingly incompatible with the current development model.

In this framework, the citizen is no longer an asset to be developed, but a liability to be tracked, rationed, and managed through the very infrastructure their taxes helped build.

Mexico’s surveillance infrastructure has a documented history of using Israeli technology, a relationship that has evolved into what some researchers call the “Palestine Laboratory” model. This model involves exporting security technologies “battle-tested” in the West Bank and Gaza for use in civilian and border management elsewhere.

1. Use of Israeli Spyware (Pegasus)

Mexico has been the “first and most prolific user” of Pegasus, a zero-click spyware developed by the Israeli firm NSO Group.

Targeting: While intended for tracking terrorists and cartels, it has been repeatedly used by the Mexican military and government to monitor journalists, human rights activists, and political opponents.

Current Status: President Claudia Sheinbaum denied in June 2025 that her administration is purchasing new equipment from Israel, stating they are only “refurbishing” existing systems acquired by previous governments. However, reports as recently as 2025 confirm continued detections of the spyware within Mexico.

2. Border and Physical Surveillance

Israeli defense contractors are central to the “virtual wall” and border surveillance infrastructure along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Elbit Systems: This Israeli firm provides AI-powered surveillance towers , “smart fences,” and drones (like the Hermes 900) used to monitor movements in the borderlands.

Tactical Training: Elbit has historically operated a military training academy in Mexico, offering “comprehensive solutions” for special forces and police.

3. Strategic Cyber Partnership (2025–2030)

Despite political tensions, Mexico and Israel maintain a deep technical partnership in “cyber resilience.”

National Cybersecurity Plan: Mexico’s new 2025–2030 National Cybersecurity Plan is actively being marketed to Israeli firms as a “lucrative market” for federal governance and infrastructure security.

Collaboration Events: Mexico continues to send official delegations to major Israeli tech summits, such as CyberTech Tel Aviv 2026, to integrate “shared innovation into shared security”.

4. Moving Toward the “Surplus Management” Model

The “Israeli model” often cited by critics is one of persistent surveillance, where technology (facial recognition, biometric databases, and real-time monitoring) replaces traditional law enforcement to manage a population.

Biometric CURP: Mexico’s push for a mandatory biometric ID by February 2026 mirrors centralized digital identity systems used for population control in high-conflict zones.

Nexus Surveillance: For the 2026 World Cup, Mexico is deploying the “Nexus” system, which uses advanced algorithms for mass data processing and vehicle tracking—capabilities that will remain as permanent state assets after the event.

While the Mexican government frames these technologies as tools for “disaster management” and “public safety”, digital rights organizations warn they facilitate a shift from extracting labor to centralized management of the citizenry.

Mexico's infrastructure plans for 2025–2030 are defined by a dual push: a US$18.14 billion data center expansion concentrated in Querétaro and a US$6 billion (122.6 billion peso) national water plan featuring 17 strategic aqueducts and dams.

Data Center Expansion (2025–2030)

Mexico is positioning itself as a primary Latin American hub for artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Investment & Scale: The Mexican Data Center Association (MEXDC) projects 80–90 new facilities by 2030, requiring an additional 1.5 GW of energy.

Key Projects:

CloudHQ: Investing US$4.8 billion in a six-building hyperscale campus in Querétaro, expected to be completed by 2027.

AWS: Plans to invest over US$5 billion in the region.

Microsoft: Building its first "hyper-scale cloud datacenter region" in Querétaro.

Surveillance Infrastructure: The government cites "digital sovereignty" as a driver, with 2025 reforms mandating centralized biometric IDs and data localization within these new domestic facilities.

Strategic Aqueduct & Water Projects

The National Hydric Plan (2024–2030) aims to secure water for 36 million inhabitants while supporting industrial growth in drought-prone areas.

Solís-León Aqueduct (Guanajuato): A critical 15 billion peso project to transport water from the Solís Dam to five major cities, including León. Construction began in late 2025.

Agua para Colima: A US$100 million project to double water supply for 240,000 residents, starting construction in mid-2025.

Other Key Aqueducts: New systems are planned for Campeche, Ciudad Victoria II (Tamaulipas), and Coatzacoalcos (Veracruz) to address chronic shortages.

Conflict: Industry vs. Citizens

The intersection of these two plans has sparked significant public backlash:

Resource Prioritization: Residents in Querétaro and Guanajuato have protested, arguing that multi-billion dollar tech giants receive preferential water and power allocations while local taps run dry.

Cooling Concerns: While some firms like AWS and CloudHQ have pledged "waterless" or air-cooling systems, experts note these technologies often increase the strain on already unstable electrical grids.

Surplus Population Management: Activists argue the high-tech shift creates "economic redundancy" for locals, as data centers provide few permanent jobs—often fewer than 70 per facility—while depleting the resources necessary for traditional agriculture.

While critics and activists argue these projects prioritize private industry over citizens in water-stressed regions, the Mexican government and international investors cite several strategic and economic drivers for this massive expansion.

The three main points for building these data centers in Mexico are:

1. Nearshoring and North American Integration

Mexico is positioning itself as the "digital backbone" for the North American market. As companies move manufacturing from Asia to Mexico (nearshoring), they require local high-speed data processing to manage logistics, AI-driven supply chains, and low-latency communications with U.S. partners. This shift aims to integrate energy, data, and manufacturing into a single high-value ecosystem.

((My addition - See below for details on how “waterless data centers are not waterless))

2. Strengthening "Digital Sovereignty" and Security

New legislative reforms passed in July 2025 have expanded Mexico's centralized surveillance and security infrastructure. Building domestic data centers allows the government to:

Global Network Initiative

Mandate Data Localization: Require that sensitive citizen data, including biometrics, be stored within national borders rather than on foreign servers.

Enhance Surveillance: Enable real-time access to public and private databases for state intelligence and security agencies.

Cyber Resilience: Reduce over-reliance on a single geographic region (like the U.S.) to protect against global cyber or political disruptions.

3. Economic "Arbitrage" and Infrastructure Modernization

Proponents argue that data centers provide a higher "economic yield" per gallon of water compared to traditional agriculture or other heavy industries.

Tax Revenue: The sector is projected to attract $18 billion in direct investment by 2030, potentially generating up to 5% of Mexico’s GDP.

Grid Upgrades: To support these facilities, energy regulators often require companies to fund local electrical grid reinforcements, which officials claim will eventually lead to a more modern and reliable power system for surrounding communities.

Summary of Citizen Impact Concerns

Despite these points, local residents in areas like Querétaro and Guanajuato have protested, noting that private industry often receives higher-quality water and more reliable power than the general population, particularly during record droughts.

Waterless” or air-cooled data centers often require 10% to 40% more electricity to run their cooling fans and compressors, which shifts their water footprint from the facility to the power plant. This “indirect” water consumption typically accounts for 80% or more of a data center’s total water impact.

Power plants consume water through several key processes:

1. Thermoelectric Cooling (Steam Cycles)

Most electricity comes from thermal plants (coal, natural gas, or nuclear) that use heat to boil water and create high-pressure steam to spin turbines.

Evaporative Loss: After the steam passes through the turbine, it must be cooled back into liquid water to be reused. Plants use cooling towers that spray water into the air, where a significant portion is lost to the atmosphere as steam.

Intensity: A coal-fired plant consumes about 0.54 gallons of water per kWh, while a natural gas combined-cycle plant is more efficient, consuming around 0.20 gallons per kWh.

2. Hydroelectric Evaporation

While hydropower doesn’t “boil” water, it has a massive consumptive footprint.

Reservoir Loss: Large dams create vast surface areas that lead to high rates of natural evaporation.

Surprising Scale: Some estimates suggest hydropower “consumes” up to 18 gallons per kWh through evaporation—nearly 40 times more than coal—making it one of the most water-intensive forms of energy for a data center.

3. The Water-Energy Trade-off

This creates a “vicious cycle” for resource-strained regions:

Saving On-Site Water: Switching to “waterless” air-cooling saves local water at the data center site.

Increasing Power Demand: However, the extra electricity needed for those fans forces the regional power plant to burn more fuel and evaporate more water to meet the demand.

Ultimately, unless a data center is powered by wind or solar (which use virtually no water for generation), “waterless” cooling simply relocates the water loss from the data center’s pipes to the power plant’s cooling towers.

To read part 1 of this series: