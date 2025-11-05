My husband is Mexican. He finds it odd that their new president is Jewish.

Christianity is the predominant religion in Mexico comprising 91.3% of the population. Catholicism is its largest denomination representing around 78% of the total population as of 2020 census.

Jewish people make up less than 1% of Mexico's population, with estimates ranging from approximately 40,000 to 50,000 individuals out of a total population of about 129 million.

The current President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum is the first woman and the first person of Jewish heritage to hold the office. She was raised in a secular household and is not religiously observant.

Her grandparents were Jewish immigrants from Lithuania and Bulgaria, but she was born and raised in Mexico City. She has spoken about her Jewish roots, but identifies as secular and culturally Jewish rather than religiously observant. Her election in October 2024 made history as the first time a Jewish person has been elected president of Mexico.

The American Mexico Public Affairs Committee (AMxPAC) is not a religious organization. It is a secular, non-partisan lobbying and public affairs group focused on promoting U.S.-Mexico relations, trade, and the interests of the Mexican-American business community.

The group was founded by Mexican-American businesspeople and is modeled after other influential lobbying groups like the pro-Israel AIPAC, aiming to provide a voice for American-Mexican interests in Washington. Its mission and values are centered on economic development, binational cooperation (particularly around the USMCA trade agreement), and civic engagement, rather than any specific religious doctrine.

They do not make public who these “Mexican-American” lobbying business owners are, if they are Jewish, if the banks that control them are. Very little is made public in this regard from what I can find.