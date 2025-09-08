A healthy mouse with an '“Autism gene” knocked-out might never develop Autism. We will never know because they don't use healthy mice for their studies.
The mice they use are specifically inbred to be immunodeficient - like humans who consume glyphosate, have damaged gut microbiomes, and receive many aluminum-laden vaccines, damaging their gut, their immune system and skewing it towards autoimmunity.
Then they are fed unhealthy, Standard American Diets.
In early studies using regular mice as models for disease they realize normal mice wouldn't develop diseases like humans. They had to make these mice unhealthy through inbreeding, poor diet, and removing their thymus organ after birth.
What specific mice lines do they use to study Autism, before they induce genetic defects, which themselves can be causes by thimerasol and aluminum in vaccines?
Common inbred strains used for Autism research in mice:
“These are the foundational lines on which many knockout models are developed and are sometimes used as controls. ((They may use wild healthy mice as controls)) Their specific characteristics can influence research findings.”
C57BL/6J (B6)
: This is one of the most widely used inbred strains for research. It is a standard control for many autism models, including comparisons with BTBR mice.
BTBR T+tf/J (BTBR)
: This strain is a standard non-genetic autism model. Compared to B6 mice, BTBR mice display low social behavior, high repetitive grooming, and distinct immune and metabolic abnormalities, such as elevated pro-inflammatory cytokines and autoimmunity.
FVB/NJ
: Known for its vigorous reproductive performance, this strain is often used for creating transgenic mice. However, it is also a model for other conditions, such as susceptibility to an asthma-like phenotype, and has innate visual deficits.
BALB/cByJ
: This strain is characterized by lower social behavior and increased anxiety-like behaviors compared to some other strains, which can influence how a genetic mutation is expressed.
Gene-specific knockout models
These are mouse lines with specific gene deletions designed to model particular aspects of autism and related disorders.
Fmr1cap F m r 1
𝐹𝑚𝑟1
knockout: These mice model Fragile X syndrome, which has a high rate of comorbidity with autism. The deletion of the Fmr1 gene is often studied on a mixed genetic background, such as a hybrid of mice strains - FVB/NJ and C57BL/6J.
Monoamine oxidase A (MAO A) knockout
: The absence of the MAO A enzyme in these mice leads to elevated serotonin levels and autism-like behaviors. These mice also exhibit abnormal autoantibody production targeting brain tissue, linking their behavioral phenotype to immune system dysregulation.
SHANK3cap S cap H cap A cap N cap K 3
𝑆𝐻𝐴𝑁𝐾3
knockout: Several different lines exist, each with a different deletion of the SHANK3 gene, which is a major cause of Phelan-McDermid syndrome and is strongly associated with autism.
B6.129-Shank3tm2Gfng/J (Shank3B KO)
: This line has a neo cassette replacing exons 13–16 of Shank3 and is bred on a mixed C57BL/6J x 129 background before becoming a congenic C57BL/6J line.
Nlgn4cap N l g n 4
𝑁𝑙𝑔𝑛4
knockout: These mice have a null mutation in the mouse ortholog of the human NLGN4 gene. They exhibit deficits in social interaction and communication, and their phenotype can be influenced by the background strain.
Nlgn3cap N l g n 3
𝑁𝑙𝑔𝑛3
knockout: These mice are created with a specific mutation in the Nlgn3 gene, but the expression of autistic-like phenotypes is highly dependent on the background strain.
BTBR
"pro-inflammatory cytokines and autoimmunity
non-genetic.
Bingo.
