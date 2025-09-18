I'm angry. I am sooo angry right now because all I wanted was to NOT chose a side. NOT get involved but as soon as ALL of our freedoms were at risk I can't NOT chose a side anymore.
When Biden was President and dystopian COVID rules were introduced I spoke out against Democrats. I said if you do this then when Republicans are in office they are going to do the same thing to you. They're going to use any laws Democrats sign in against them and probably take it a step further.
My comments were peaceful but they were deleted by YouTube algorithms.
The powers that be do not want peace. They wanted division and hatred to breed.
Now Israel is the “new Democrat.”
They have pushed, and pushed, and pushed until people have no choice but to take a stand or lose their freedoms. I'm not saying all Jewish people are like this. Not at all. I'm not saying I dislike Jewish people, I love them. I'm saying Israel is forcing PEACEFUL people to be for them or against them.
All those Jewish people who came on my page and said “anybody who doesn't agree with me is antisemitic.” I didn't agree with them. But I didn't get upset with them because I felt their religion and their choices are NONE OF MY BUSINESS. I do not support Palestine but I don't agree with their genocide either. I don't have to agree with anyone's choices or beliefs. I have a right to my own.
I did not realize the extent to which this religion had taken over until family of mine started to pressure me that I need to stand for Israel. Even though I'm from a family of Christians and they know Jewish people think they are the only chosen one and that Christians are not worthy. They know the Israel who is at war is a religion full of hate for anyone not of their blood yet I was being rejected BY MY OWN FAMILY.
I have zero obligation to stand up for anybody, especially not someone who's starting a war somewhere. Especially not someone who will treat me like trash if I don't submit to them.
I am a morally autonomous, anti-tribalist. It is why I don't fit in anywhere except with a small group of people who:
Respect each other's differences.
Don't demand the other change for us.
Do not force people to become a hive-mind with them.
Do not justify atrocities
Do not try to censor others having their own religion, views and make their own choices.
I feel very much like the professor below I have been following. I didn't agree with him at first but now I do. He says Jewish people want us to hate what they are doing. They want us to either side with them or become the enemy.
https://youtu.be/BtlWoqWLm9Q?si=UVFqCMchEFgPj2vh
Again, I love Jewish people. I know not all of them are like this, atleast not to our faces. I respect their religion and choices but it isn't my job to defend their religion, beliefs and wars.
the State wants war, civil unrest and all sides are doing everything possible to achieve this objective.
You have good reason(s) to be angry and so am I. I might add, largely for the VERY same reasons you've stated. What you might not realize or understand is that, while surely not all Jews are Zionists, they tend to align themselves with a Zionist State which is in no wise worthy of their support. Most of Israel's 'laws' ARE based upon the Talmud. And, what's more important is the FACT that there probably isn't a more EVIL or more despicable a collection of Satanically inspired writings ever produced in ALL of human history than the Talmud. I'll admit that the Koran probably comes in at a close 2nd, when it comes to EVIL writings! Even after having said that, I do not hate Muslims. They, much like these deluded Talmudists they have simply been deceived GREATLY. I'll provide just a few examples of what the Talmud teaches here:
VERSES FROM JEWISH TALMUD
1. Sanhedrin 59a: “Murdering Goyim is like killing a wild animal.”
2. Abodah Zara 26b: “Even the best of the Gentiles should be killed.”
3. Sanhedrin 59a: “A goy (Gentile) who pries into The Law (Talmud) is guilty of
death.”
4. Libbre David 37: “To communicate anything to a Goy about our religious
relations would be equal to the killing of all Jews, for if the Goyim knew what
we teach about them, they would kill us openly.”
5. Libbre David 37: “If a Jew be called upon to explain any part of the rabbinic
books, he ought to give only a false explanation. Who ever will violate this
order shall be put to death.”
6. Yebhamoth 11b: “Sexual intercourse with a little girl is permitted if she is three
years of age.”
7. Schabouth Hag. 6d: “Jews may swear falsely by use of subterfuge wording.”
8. Hilkkoth Akum X1: “Do not save Goyim in danger of death.”
9. Hilkkoth Akum X1: “Show no mercy to the Goyim.”
10. Choschen Hamm 388, 15: “If it can be proven that someone has given the
money of Israelites to the Goyim, a way must be found after prudent
consideration to wipe him off the face of the earth.”
11. Choschen Hamm 266,1: “A Jew may keep anything he finds which belongs to
the Akum (Gentile). For he who returns lost property (to Gentiles) sins against
the Law by increasing the power of the transgressors of the Law. It is
praiseworthy, however, to return lost property if it is done to honor the name
of God, namely, if by so doing, Christians will praise the Jews and look upon
them as honorable people.”
With regard to #11, Surely there are some honorable Jewish people, but they are most assuredly NOT to be found among those who support, advocate or teach what is written in the Talmud!
For more on this, please DO see the source of my above material from the Talmud here:
https://s3.wasabisys.com/bfs-data/docs/bloodlines/Verses%20from%20Jewish%20Talmud.pdf
No doubt you are fully aware that most of the world, and surely the U.S. is functioning as a Zionist Occupied entity. Unless this ceases, there is no positive future for America or the world.
I too, trust only Jesus and His own to change this.