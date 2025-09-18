Thymus Cures Newsletter

kitten seeking answers
1d

the State wants war, civil unrest and all sides are doing everything possible to achieve this objective.

Sy
1dEdited

You have good reason(s) to be angry and so am I. I might add, largely for the VERY same reasons you've stated. What you might not realize or understand is that, while surely not all Jews are Zionists, they tend to align themselves with a Zionist State which is in no wise worthy of their support. Most of Israel's 'laws' ARE based upon the Talmud. And, what's more important is the FACT that there probably isn't a more EVIL or more despicable a collection of Satanically inspired writings ever produced in ALL of human history than the Talmud. I'll admit that the Koran probably comes in at a close 2nd, when it comes to EVIL writings! Even after having said that, I do not hate Muslims. They, much like these deluded Talmudists they have simply been deceived GREATLY. I'll provide just a few examples of what the Talmud teaches here:

VERSES FROM JEWISH TALMUD

1. Sanhedrin 59a: “Murdering Goyim is like killing a wild animal.”

2. Abodah Zara 26b: “Even the best of the Gentiles should be killed.”

3. Sanhedrin 59a: “A goy (Gentile) who pries into The Law (Talmud) is guilty of

death.”

4. Libbre David 37: “To communicate anything to a Goy about our religious

relations would be equal to the killing of all Jews, for if the Goyim knew what

we teach about them, they would kill us openly.”

5. Libbre David 37: “If a Jew be called upon to explain any part of the rabbinic

books, he ought to give only a false explanation. Who ever will violate this

order shall be put to death.”

6. Yebhamoth 11b: “Sexual intercourse with a little girl is permitted if she is three

years of age.”

7. Schabouth Hag. 6d: “Jews may swear falsely by use of subterfuge wording.”

8. Hilkkoth Akum X1: “Do not save Goyim in danger of death.”

9. Hilkkoth Akum X1: “Show no mercy to the Goyim.”

10. Choschen Hamm 388, 15: “If it can be proven that someone has given the

money of Israelites to the Goyim, a way must be found after prudent

consideration to wipe him off the face of the earth.”

11. Choschen Hamm 266,1: “A Jew may keep anything he finds which belongs to

the Akum (Gentile). For he who returns lost property (to Gentiles) sins against

the Law by increasing the power of the transgressors of the Law. It is

praiseworthy, however, to return lost property if it is done to honor the name

of God, namely, if by so doing, Christians will praise the Jews and look upon

them as honorable people.”

....................................................................................................................................................................................................

With regard to #11, Surely there are some honorable Jewish people, but they are most assuredly NOT to be found among those who support, advocate or teach what is written in the Talmud!

For more on this, please DO see the source of my above material from the Talmud here:

https://s3.wasabisys.com/bfs-data/docs/bloodlines/Verses%20from%20Jewish%20Talmud.pdf

No doubt you are fully aware that most of the world, and surely the U.S. is functioning as a Zionist Occupied entity. Unless this ceases, there is no positive future for America or the world.

I too, trust only Jesus and His own to change this.

