I'm angry. I am sooo angry right now because all I wanted was to NOT chose a side. NOT get involved but as soon as ALL of our freedoms were at risk I can't NOT chose a side anymore.

When Biden was President and dystopian COVID rules were introduced I spoke out against Democrats. I said if you do this then when Republicans are in office they are going to do the same thing to you. They're going to use any laws Democrats sign in against them and probably take it a step further.

My comments were peaceful but they were deleted by YouTube algorithms.

The powers that be do not want peace. They wanted division and hatred to breed.

Now Israel is the “new Democrat.”

They have pushed, and pushed, and pushed until people have no choice but to take a stand or lose their freedoms. I'm not saying all Jewish people are like this. Not at all. I'm not saying I dislike Jewish people, I love them. I'm saying Israel is forcing PEACEFUL people to be for them or against them.

All those Jewish people who came on my page and said “anybody who doesn't agree with me is antisemitic.” I didn't agree with them. But I didn't get upset with them because I felt their religion and their choices are NONE OF MY BUSINESS. I do not support Palestine but I don't agree with their genocide either. I don't have to agree with anyone's choices or beliefs. I have a right to my own.

I did not realize the extent to which this religion had taken over until family of mine started to pressure me that I need to stand for Israel. Even though I'm from a family of Christians and they know Jewish people think they are the only chosen one and that Christians are not worthy. They know the Israel who is at war is a religion full of hate for anyone not of their blood yet I was being rejected BY MY OWN FAMILY.

I have zero obligation to stand up for anybody, especially not someone who's starting a war somewhere. Especially not someone who will treat me like trash if I don't submit to them.

I am a morally autonomous, anti-tribalist. It is why I don't fit in anywhere except with a small group of people who:

Respect each other's differences.

Don't demand the other change for us.

Do not force people to become a hive-mind with them.

Do not justify atrocities

Do not try to censor others having their own religion, views and make their own choices.

I feel very much like the professor below I have been following. I didn't agree with him at first but now I do. He says Jewish people want us to hate what they are doing. They want us to either side with them or become the enemy.

https://youtu.be/BtlWoqWLm9Q?si=UVFqCMchEFgPj2vh

Again, I love Jewish people. I know not all of them are like this, atleast not to our faces. I respect their religion and choices but it isn't my job to defend their religion, beliefs and wars.