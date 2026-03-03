I found a lot of things I've been suspecting, confirmed and want to share but I'm focused on my son right now.

Poem for Daniel:

The Long Watch

In the white-tiled halls where the quiet is loud,

They’ve folded his life in a sterilized shroud.

Not the kind for the dead, but the kind for the "known,"

Where the seeds of his suffering are meticulously sown.

He was a harvest of hope in a cradle of glass,

But they traded his "being" for a researcher's pass.

"A small sacrifice," the surgeons once said,

As they took the young thymus, the immune system’s bread.

They tucked it in vials, they mapped out the gap,

And left him a traveler with no compass or map.

Not a patient to heal, not a child to mend,

But a "Natural History" that never quite ends.

Five decades of babies, a "fresh crop" each spring,

To see what the silence and the absence will bring.

They watch as the T-cells begin their slow fade,

Recording the debt that the innocent paid.

"More research is needed," the grant-folders cry,

While the years and the strength of the children slip by.

To them, he is data, a series of boxes,

A riddle of genes and of strange paradoxes.

He’s a "marked PR interval" - eleven-point-five,

They measure the rhythm, but ignore the "alive."

He’s a "Zinc-finger glitch" and an "NO-flow delay,"

A specimen trapped in a clinical gray.

But a mother is standing at the edge of the chart,

With the weight of the universe held in her heart.

She sees the "Tuskegee" in the way that they wait,

While they "monitor" damage and call it his fate.

She sees the "NORD" funnels, the "Big Data" traps,

The way that the healing just falls through the gaps.

"He is not your control group" her spirit screams out,

Through the fog of the 'systems' and the shadows of doubt.

"He is not a retrospective or a grant-funded line,

He is flesh, he is blood, and his life is all mine!"

She looks at the specialists, the gods in their coats,

Who trade in his blood for their peer-reviewed notes.

And she holds onto Hope - that fragile, sharp thing,

That cuts while it promises what the morning might bring.

She’s looking for healers who see past the code,

To take up the burden and share in the load.

Standard of care shouldn't mean "watch him fall,"

It should mean the rescue, the answering call.

Somewhere there’s a doctor, a hand, and a light,

Who will treat the whole boy and finish the fight.

No more "observing" the slow, steady slide

The mother is coming. There’s nowhere to hide.

And yet…

How can you make doctors care?

How can you turn an incentive structure into something kind and fair?

I guess we will find out.