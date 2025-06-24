Most all pharma medications and the current anti-aging treatments "block" cellular processes, such as my mTOR.

My recent post on mTOR shows that blocking it causes the thymus organ to involute (shrink), the immune system to malfunction and cell growth stops.

It has similarities to chemotherapy.

Further research of mine reveals elevated mTOR in aging individuals. This makes sense. The immune system in aging individuals is entering a state of senescence. The thymus shrinks and fighting infections, cancers and autoimmune cells becomes harder as you age. mTOR triggers the thymus to grow and produce cells that help combat these diseases.

The "bad thing" about mTOR activation, according to medical literature, it causes more mitochondrial stress.

Imagine a person has a dirty and cluttered house… so dirty they can't find their shoes. Instead of organizing it and cleaning up, they buy more shoes, more everything. This is only going to make a bad situation worse.

Some might say an aging body is full of cellular debris and damaged cells that need cleaning up the old, while blocking new cell growth with drugs, supplements or potent herbs to “preserve” its current state.

Is this the truth and best coarse of action? Is the answer to block all cell growth, block your immune system, for years or decades.

Isn't this what pharma does? So why is the supplement and anti-aging community going in this direction?

First, I would like to rewind a bit. My passion for this topic comes from learning my son Daniel at 4 months was malnourished from his heart beating so fast, trying to oxegenate his blood because he had a giant hole between his heart chambers, mixing oxygenated blood with un-oxygenated blood. During surgery he had his thymus organ stolen then at 2 years of age he tested positive for a genetic deletion (in the womb, from toxins) of things that many in the anti-aging community want to block - such as growth factors and calcium signaling. Look how it turned out for him. His genetic deletion causes the heart defect he was born with. He is dwarf-sized with severe scoliosis.

Medical literature is filled with studies showing the harms of “blockers” - just look at chemotherapy which blocks cell function. Knock-out mice who have mTOR blocked die in the womb.

What if, instead of using mTOR blocking supplements long-term, they were used in a yearly, short-duration, chelation/flush for autophagy. This could be a temporary solution to clearing out cellular debris... then after the flush promote healthy cell growth with lots of antioxidants, glutathione and mTOR (immune boosting) therapies?

If a person is healthy do they really need to block mTOR with potent, high dose supplements or drugs? Is it possible, glutathione/NAC would be enough to prevent disease from all the toxins we are exposed to?

Blocking healthy body processes is, in effect, putting someone through cellular malnutrition. This cannot be good for the mitochondria either, especially long-term.

Each one of us is different though. These are just a few of my thoughts, based on the research I have done.

A good resource for people who want to promote mitochondrial health is Chris Masterjohn. He has excellent videos on YouTube and a substack page.

::Sorry for the lack of link outs.🙏💛::