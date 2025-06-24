Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Larry Inn
3d

For books on health and other topics: www.TurnerPublishing.com (Basic Health Publications, Inc.)

1. VITAMIN C: The Real Story. (The Remarkable and Controversial Story of Vitamin C). Authors: Steve Hickey, Ph.D.,and Andrew W. Saul, Ph.D.

2. THE VITAMIN CURE For Depression

Bo H. Jonsson, M.D., Ph.D, and Andrew W. Saul, Ph.D.

3. THE VITAMIN CURE for Alcoholism by, Abram Hoffer, M.D., Ph.D. and Andrew W. Saul

4. NIACIN The Real Story by, Abram Hoffer, M.D., Ph.D., Andrew W. Saul and Harold D. Foster

You can find the books at www.TurnerPublishing.com (Basic Health Publications, Inc.)

Or at www.HPB.com, (Half Price Books or www.Thrift Books.com.)

🙏🌺

Stefatanus
3d

Thanks Heidi. As you said, NAC is a good idea. For the autophagy that you mentioned don't forget the ancient and effective method - Fasting!

