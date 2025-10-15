Not sure about you but I really needed this…

I need to get out of my own head and issues, my idiotic rants, forget about governments, Israel, stop wasting water and energy chatting with AI that rewrites my words into something more beautiful than I ever could.

I feel obsolete.

I have a rare photoshoot this week and can't stop thinking that the past creations I worked on that AI could probably do twice as good in I millionth of the time. What took me days of isolating people, objects, animals, compositing, blending, changing lighting, adding shadows, highlights, fill lights, air brushing skin, brightening eyes, whitening teeth, etc. done in seconds.

::goes off to find an AI program that can do the hard work for me:: because, what's the point anymore… besides making an old client and her 2 beautiful daughters happy?

I can't make money on it anymore since the pandemic.

I just spent 470 fixing my computer, transferring everything to a new hard drive, replacing the cooling unit and fans so I can turn it on, upload photos and work on them. I won't even make half that amount from the photoshoot. I'm in the hole and still have to spend hours working.

I have so many things I need to be doing besides writing annoying, pointless posts about Israel.

Woe is me! I could outcompete a zionist for all my complaining.

Maybe I can make better choices from now on.

Does anyone have experience purging their social media of content and changing up their algorithm, literally or figuratively?