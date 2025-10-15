Thymus Cures Newsletter

Stephen Simac
4h

Mushroom triplets instead of omelets. Despair and burnout are in the air, so hope you breathe some new air until your zephyr zips up- or down.

20h

Try to put everything into boxes....then prioritise them. One box needs to be 'me' and what is good for you.

Music helps with this.

https://olvax.bandcamp.com/track/soul-of-greensleeves?twclid=2-423tpsjilqcbrll79dfev03hh

I love the way your brain works...its vibrant and diverse. I love seeing the results here.

You have a heavy burden to carry and if you spread yourself too thin you'll lose your spontaneity, so prioritise.

Love the mushrooms as one comment said the whole forest all making music together,.... the heavens hear it...'the work of his hands'.

Yesterday I saw a palestinian set free from prison - what he went through was horrific yet he said of his captors "we need to pray for these people, they need to find God again." It humbled me.

You too have every right to be consumed with bitterness and yet you aren't. Yes theres understandable anger but it hasn't destroyed you...that too humbles me. I hope you keep posting but totally understand if you can't. Thank you.

