Not sure about you but I really needed this…
I need to get out of my own head and issues, my idiotic rants, forget about governments, Israel, stop wasting water and energy chatting with AI that rewrites my words into something more beautiful than I ever could.
I feel obsolete.
I have a rare photoshoot this week and can't stop thinking that the past creations I worked on that AI could probably do twice as good in I millionth of the time. What took me days of isolating people, objects, animals, compositing, blending, changing lighting, adding shadows, highlights, fill lights, air brushing skin, brightening eyes, whitening teeth, etc. done in seconds.
::goes off to find an AI program that can do the hard work for me:: because, what's the point anymore… besides making an old client and her 2 beautiful daughters happy?
I can't make money on it anymore since the pandemic.
I just spent 470 fixing my computer, transferring everything to a new hard drive, replacing the cooling unit and fans so I can turn it on, upload photos and work on them. I won't even make half that amount from the photoshoot. I'm in the hole and still have to spend hours working.
I have so many things I need to be doing besides writing annoying, pointless posts about Israel.
Woe is me! I could outcompete a zionist for all my complaining.
Maybe I can make better choices from now on.
Does anyone have experience purging their social media of content and changing up their algorithm, literally or figuratively?
Mushroom triplets instead of omelets. Despair and burnout are in the air, so hope you breathe some new air until your zephyr zips up- or down.
Try to put everything into boxes....then prioritise them. One box needs to be 'me' and what is good for you.
Music helps with this.
https://olvax.bandcamp.com/track/soul-of-greensleeves?twclid=2-423tpsjilqcbrll79dfev03hh
I love the way your brain works...its vibrant and diverse. I love seeing the results here.
You have a heavy burden to carry and if you spread yourself too thin you'll lose your spontaneity, so prioritise.
Love the mushrooms as one comment said the whole forest all making music together,.... the heavens hear it...'the work of his hands'.
Yesterday I saw a palestinian set free from prison - what he went through was horrific yet he said of his captors "we need to pray for these people, they need to find God again." It humbled me.
You too have every right to be consumed with bitterness and yet you aren't. Yes theres understandable anger but it hasn't destroyed you...that too humbles me. I hope you keep posting but totally understand if you can't. Thank you.