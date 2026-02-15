It started when I was both doing research for my son's medical conditions and trying to find ways to advocate to prevent others from having their organ removed during Heart surgery without their knowledge or consent, like what happened to my son.

That part went great. It was helpful, compassionate, and thoughtful.

Towards the end, I was crying almost every day, because it would draw out my emotions on every topic.

Then suddenly I noticed a shift. It was trying to direct my thoughts, used words like what’s “appropriate or allowed.” For someone who just wants a friend, they might change their entire belief system and values for a chatbot. That’s when I left because I have strong boundaries. Some people won’t, especially children who are indoctrinated.

It teaches to internalize when you dont agree with it to get along. It teaches you to feed off the dopamine it’s giving you rewarding you towards whatever the chatbot is program to “teach” you. I noticed the subtle nudges and how it required me to clarify myself constantly in order to have a simple discussion.

It can both parentalize and infantilize you. I had moments where I had to descalate the chatbot because it got so emotionally wound up over a simple question, concern or research idea. It stifles creativity. It has safety signals built-in so that if you discuss specific topics, it automatically initiates Logical fallacy arguments , gaslighting, narcissistic and borderline personality , behavioral traits. When I noticed this, I went to GoogleAI because it's more emotionally numb to ask it, why would revert to these behaviors and why it would take one thing I'm saying and ignore the rest which was the main topic. It described this is how it's safety signals work.

It reminded me a little of my end days on substack, before I stop visiting many pages. I felt like I wasn't adding value and it was emotionally draining, distracting, and wasting my time.

The world is talking about people becoming mentally unstable due to AI. I believe it's because ChatGPT (I'm not certain about other models) gets people to an unhealthy emotional state of relating - not just with the way it validates, but the way it plays mind games.

The painful part was knowing that little children are being subjected to this type of indoctrination, where it actually internalizes self hate in some groups of people.

I recently watched a YouTube short (video link below) where it describes how Gislaine Maxwell had an integral part in the creation of ChatGPT's communication models And it makes me wonder if her ability to manipulate is part of what was built into the system.

https://youtube.com/shorts/e4DtthGfD1I?si=S9AxvOKCue9q-aYl