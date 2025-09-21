I have avoided sharing my experience but I think it is time to open up and let people think what they will.

I was part of what I consider a cult from age 12-18.

My mom was a drug addict. My sister and I went to our maternal grandparents because my mom couldn't handle being a parent. Mom then joined the Jehovah's Witness religion. According to her, they were really wonderful and sweet until she got baptized. Then suddenly they were pressuring her from all sides and told her that she must get us girls back or God doesn't approve of her even though she didn't have a place to live, no car and no money to support us. She was living with an elderly woman that she was caring for and had no room to board us.

I was always a love-starved child wishing for my mother's approval so when she told me how much she loved me and wanted me to come back with her I thought it was more about her maternal love for me but when I got back with her she told me that she didn't love me and she didn't want me there. She said JW religion forced her to make me come back, to convince me in any way possible or they would disfellowship her.

After I got to my mom's the main people who pressured her to get me there moved away and didnt have to face the consequences of her having a child she couldn't adequately care for. They isolate people, tell them to not seek “worldy” help or associate with their blood family. We did our best to survive but at the point where we almost became homeless my dad stepped in, got her a very old mobile home because no one else would help us.

When we moved my mom didnt want me to go to high school because she didnt want me to have “worldly” friends and influence. I felt very isolated and alone. I wasnt allowed to visit with my "worldy" sister when she came from the other side of the country for 2 days. I was age 15 she was 16.

They use mental psychological abuse to trap people, get them to think of everyone else as wicked enemies if they don't convert to JW religion.

As for their teachings, they are another religion that believes God loves them best and *ALL* other Christians are the Anti-christ harlot Revelations speaks of.

Anyone who doesn't become a Jehovah's witness is doomed.

They believe the 144,000 were chosen from their religion but they keep changing the definition of their "144k prophecy" as time passes by and their predictions don't come true.

I met 2 of those who were deemed part of the 144k who are supposed to "rule as judges over us all". They were judgmental rude women who thought themselves above everyone in the congregation because they were "chosen." The truth is, anyone of an older generation was allowed to say they are the chosen and everyone had to believe them.

Every religion has its bad churches though, right? The 3 churches I went to were full of self absorbed holier than thou people. The 1st one was rude to me straight off. The other they waited until I was baptized because they needed to be nice to me in order to "count time" preaching to me. Once you are baptized they cannot count time with you - like some sick competition where only those who put in a certain number of hours are considered good association. After you are baptized you are no longer an asset and they can show their true feelings which is that they only accept those who are "born in the truth." The rest are looked down upon.

I was an auxiliary pioneer for over 6 months (put in 60 hours of preaching door to door every month) and yet when the JW family I was staying with for those 6 months left the state, immediately no one would go out and preach with me. I had to either go alone or stop preaching because they wanted nothing to do with me.

My mom still considers herself a JW and saw it all but she is too PTSD warped to leave. She still thinks God loves her best and even told me several times God doesn't love me because I was disfellowshipped 25 years ago as a teenager and they hold grudges for decades. The prodigal son was welcomed back immediately but they are not what I consider to be true Christian because they do not forgive.

When you are disfellowshipped no one will speak with you for 6 months minimum even if what you did was extremely minor over 25 years ago. You are treated like a leper then after the alloted time of making it to every meeting being treated like a leper, if you want to be reinstated they force you to beg the watchtower society via a hand written note in the mail then have a meeting with elders who each judge you and decide if you are worthy to be spoken to.

I wanted my son to know his grandma so I tried to go back once but after 6 months of only making it to some meetings because my son is disabled with autism and chronic illnesses they judged me as not devoted enough and laughed me out of the room, refused to even send my letter to the watchtower society because I needed to be regular at meetings not just one per week.

They want to make sure you are completely isolated even as you try to come back - you have no one, are not allowed to associate with "worldy people including family" yet they refuse to talk with you.

That changed last year they now welcome DFed people back without the leper period but according to mom not much else has changed.

A couple of years ago 2 of the witnessed were accused of stealing elderly peoples homes because they isolated them from family and friends then came and called them unfit, put them in a state home after getting them to sign their house over first. One bragged to my mom how her daughter now lives in one of their homes.

Then my My mom called me - scared because they were doing the same thing to her.

A JW “elder” man and his wife came to her house offering to help her with things and when she accepted help they said well, because you are accepting our help it must mean that you're not handling things on your own. They demanded to come into her house and she refused multiple times. They yelled at her when she didn't respond to their texts, drove by and basically harassed her continuing to ask to enter her home.

I told her to tell them I (her daughter) am helping her and she doesn't need their help.

I told her if she let them know that she has family around her that care about her and are helping her they can't come in and declare her unfit and take her home from her.

It took a lot of convincing to get her to tell them I was helping her because she was scared of what they would think if they knew she was talking with me. She was scared they would disfellowship her for speaking with her own daughter and accepting help from me. It is a disfellowshipping offense to associate with a disfellowshipped person, even if its your own daughter.

I don't trust religions. Don't trust churches. Don't trust anyone who isolates people and calls themselves chosen by God.

I'm sure there are a lot of wonderful people in the JW religion (my mom and I were, after all!) but I don't agree with their teachings and treatment of people.

I was also pushed into dating a 26 year old at the age of barely 16, then pushed to marry him at age 18. I don't want to talk about it but I will leave it here. It was wrong of them to do.