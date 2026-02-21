Roundup is now 'Critical for National Defense.' Why? To give them Legal Immunity while they spray Diquat (200x more toxic than glyphosate) in your backyard.

Recent peer-reviewed research found the chemicals replacing glyphosate are often more toxic to human.

Diquat Gut-Organ Axis (2025): A study in Frontiers in Pharmacology found that diquat (a key ingredient in new Roundup) damages the gut barrier, kills beneficial bacteria, and can lead to irreversible damage to the kidneys, liver, and nervous system.

Friends of the Earth (FOE) Toxicity Analysis (2024): This independent analysis utilized the EPA’s own chronic toxicity data to show that new Roundup formulations are, on average, 45 times more toxic than original glyphosate formulas following long-term exposure.

European Union Bans: The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) previously concluded that diquat posed “high risks to bystanders, residents, and birds,” leading to its outright ban in the EU and UK by 2019

The GMO Bait-and-Switch: 🌽 “They told you they’d save the kids. Instead, they’re fast-tracking GMO corn engineered for 2,4-D and Dicamba. It’s not a ban; it’s an upgrade to higher toxicity.

The shift away from glyphosate in agriculture is driving the adoption of "Next Generation" GMO crops designed to survive even more powerful herbicides. These new "technology packages" stack multiple resistance traits into a single seed, allowing farmers to spray a cocktail of chemicals directly onto the food crops.

Soybeans: The "Enlist E3" and "XtendFlex" varieties are the leaders. They are engineered to survive 2,4-D, dicamba, and glufosinate.

Corn: "Enlist" corn is resistant to 2,4-D and is often stacked with traits for glyphosate and glufosinate.

Cotton: Widely grown varieties are now resistant to dicamba and 2,4-D.

Canola & Sugar Beets: These crops are increasingly being updated with resistance to herbicides like dicamba to manage weeds that no longer respond to glyphosate.

How These Chemicals Affect Your Food

Unlike glyphosate, which was controversial but generally considered to have lower acute toxicity, these replacements bring new risks:

2,4-D Exposure: A major ingredient in the Enlist system, 2,4-D has been linked by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) to Parkinson’s disease and thyroid issues.

Dicamba Drift: This chemical is highly volatile and frequently drifts onto neighboring non-GMO farms, potentially contaminating "clean" fruit and vegetable crops.

Persistent Residues: Chemicals like diquat (used on potatoes and rapeseed) are significantly more toxic in chronic exposure up to 200 times more toxic than glyphosate and can cause permanent organ damage if ingested.

Drying Agent Use: Beyond GMO resistance, chemicals like diquat are used as "desiccants" to dry out crops like wheat, oats, and beans right before harvest, leading to high residue levels in the final food product.

At-Risk Food Categories

If you consume non-organic versions of these, you are likely consuming residues of these newer herbicides:

Oats & Grains: Often sprayed just before harvest with desiccants.

Processed Foods: Most contain corn syrup, soy lecithin, or canola oil derived from multi-herbicide resistant GMOs.

Animal Products: Roughly 60% of US soy and much of the corn crop is used for animal feed, meaning these chemicals can accumulate in the fat of livestock.

How Replacements Affect Organic Pasture

While an organic farmer will not intentionally spray their grass with the new Roundup ingredients, the "new" chemicals (like triclopyr and dicamba) present higher risks than glyphosate due to their unique properties:

Vapor Drift: Unlike glyphosate, which generally stays where it is sprayed, newer replacements like dicamba are highly "volatile," meaning they can turn into a gas and travel for miles to contaminate organic pastures.

Persistent Residues in Manure: If organic livestock are fed "transitional" hay or graze on a neighbor's field treated with persistent herbicides like aminopyralid or clopyralid, the chemicals can pass through the animal and remain active in their manure for years.

Root Uptake: Because chemicals like triclopyr stay active in the soil longer than glyphosate, they can be absorbed by the roots of organic forage if there is runoff from nearby conventional farms.