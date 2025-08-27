Catchy title, isn't it?

People with a defect mutation of an immune regulator known as ISG15 experience mild but persistent whole-body inflammation leading to increased IF-1, and to immunity to most viruses.

They say, “this rare genetic condition was once looked at as a weakness”… now they plan to make a universal flu vaccine inducing this genetic defect.

The mutation results in a rare primary immunodeficiency known as ISG15 deficiency, leading to chronic inflammation and immune vulnerabilities.

Individuals with ISG15 deficiency, first reported in 2012, can live into adulthood if associated infections and autoinflammatory symptoms are managed.

It causes many complications from chronic inflammation.

Persistent, low-level type I interferon (IFN-I) can cause severe symptoms such as necrotizing skin lesions, intracranial calcifications in the basal ganglia, which can lead to neurological issues and seizures, and mycobacterial infections, likely due to a parallel pathway where unconjugated ISG15 is needed to produce the anti-mycobacterial cytokine INF-7.

A lack of ISG15 (as seen in the deficiency) does not “necessarily” increase cancer risk, however, in some cancers, free ISG15 can act as an anti-tumor immunomodulator and chronic inflammation due to ISG15 defect/deficiency is a known risk factor for various malignancies.