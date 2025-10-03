New “One for Israel” advertisement is plastered across YouTube, in between every video I've watched tonight.

What does it say?

A new wave of propaganda, a Trojan Horse.

Pretending they believe in the Jesus they rejected to gain sympathy and support - except Jesus wouldn't support GENOCIDE.

The New Testament teaches Christians to "make peace with your enemy" through love, kindness, and reconciliation, as seen in verses such as Romans 12:18 ("If possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all"), Romans 12:20-21 ("'If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink. ... Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good"), and Matthew 5:9 ("Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God"). It emphasizes showing active good will toward enemies, including forgiveness and prayer, rather than seeking revenge.