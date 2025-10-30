Please forgive my rough poem…

Not My War

I say it soft, as if a whisper could stop a bullet.

*

They tell us it’s for safety, for history, for a promise

They wrap it in reasons like flags around coffins

But I have seen what promises cost

*

I watch the ledger grow,

numbers in neat columns.

The arithmetic of maps and money, Signatures folding lives onto lines.

*

Tiny shoes buried in rubble like unanswered prayers.

Holes in heads and hearts

*

I do not consent to fund this field of fire

to feed machinery of taking,

and validate language of erasing.

*

Their fear is a pulse, the pulse a wound.

The wound a hunger for genocide,

For land that will eat its keeper,

and safety built on the bones of another.

::but::

What if safety could be shared?

What if borders were mended with law, not with lead?

What if victory meant trading aim for empathy, not repeating generations of murder and pain?

Not my war.

Not my hands.

Not my silence.

I will not fund it.

I will not bless it.

I will not forget it.