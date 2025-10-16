I really tried.

I purged my social media, unfollowed 90% of my youtube subs and substacks but I couldn’t hide from or ignore my husband's morning news.

Antisemetic private messages were “leaked"causing young people's lives to be ruined and Trump is now promoting DEI to protect Jews in schools.

Recent news reports leaked private Telegram chats involving leaders of the Young Republicans that contained “antisemitic and offensive messages.”

Politico obtained 2,900 pages of the chats, which cover a seven-month period from January to August 2025. The Young Republican National Federation condemned the behavior and called for the resignations of those involved. The Kansas Young Republicans chapter was shut down. Several people have been fired and resigned.

Another instance:

In june and july 2025 Columbia University administrators private texts were “leaked” Columbia University administrators disparaging and mocking the university’s Jewish community during a panel on antisemitism. The university’s president and two deans, Susan Goldberg and Matthew Patashnick, resigned in July 2025 following the controversy.

The circle is complete. Both sides now promote DEI, thought police, ruining people’s lives for their beliefs and views and I strongly feel they now have access to all of our private data.

Wishing everyone the best in this Brave New World Order. 🙏