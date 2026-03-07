Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
Remember the Ben Gurion Canal Project? A 1960s-era proposal (periodically revived in modern strategic circles) to build a rival to the Suez Canal through the Negev Desert. One of the declassified historical options actually suggested using 520 buried nuclear detonations to excavate the path. More recently they discusses nuclear options and that is when I thought.. when a nuclear detonation is viewed as a "civil engineering tool" rather than a humanitarian catastrophe, we know we’re dealing with the "bunker crowd" logic and nothing is off the table.

They would likely use enhanced radiation weapons (neutron bombs) or tactical "low-yield" strikes. These are designed to:

Preserve Infrastructure, kill the "biologicals" (people) through intense radiation sickness but leave the buildings, fiber optics, and future data center sites intact.

They create an intense "flash" of radiation that kills quickly but dissipates fast enough for robots to move in within weeks or months to start the "reconstruction.

Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
More Fun facts!!!

The "Shamal" Wind is the name for the northwesterly "janitor" wind that pushes toward the Persian Gulf

Unlike the broad US westerlies, the Shamal is a specific northwesterly wind that is so reliable in June and July, it blows almost continuously. Even in March, it is highly active, often triggered by cold fronts moving in from the Mediterranean.

It is predictable enough that industries (and the "bunker crowd") use it to plan for everything from wind power production to maritime navigation.

