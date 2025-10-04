One for Israel is a Messianic Jewish religion. They've been flooding the zone with advertisements on YouTube, claiming to be a religion that “converts Jews to Christianity.”

Zionists are against groups like this, targeting them with counter-missionary organizations and taking legal action against any who preach. They aren't accepted in mainstream Jewish community life, are banned from participating in Jewish rituals and services, and denied citizenship.

The timing of it's aggressive advertisements indicate this is more of a PR move to improve people's views of Zionists.

Their ads make it appear as if many Zionists are converting to Christianity, are open-minded and love Christ.

This isn't accurate.

The Messianic movement in Israel can be described as an "immigrant movement". A 2022 survey showed that Russian-speaking fellowships formed the largest group, with Hebrew-speaking groups being the second largest. Russian-speaking immigrants from the former Soviet Union make up approx 70% of congregants in one Messianic community.

Many of the people who join Messianic Jewish congregations are not Jewish according to traditional Jewish law, as they don’t have a Jewish mother. These converts, often referred to as “Messianic gentiles,” may be encouraged to adopt Jewish customs but are considered Christians by mainstream Jewish denominations.

Earlier this year I asked Google how many people in Israel are against the genocide of Palestinians. Only 1 % of people in Israel are against the genocide according to stats… and approx. 1% - 30,000 are coincidentally Messianic Jews. 🤔 so it isn't truly Jewish people who were against genocide.

A September 2025 survey from the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) found that 64% of all Israelis, including 57% of Jews, believe it is time to end the war. A more recent survey, conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) around the same time, found that 66% of Israelis held this view.

What does end the war mean though? Does it mean finish the genocide or make peace?