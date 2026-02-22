This is my more light-hearted post today. 🤣😭

Man leaves coconut water on counter for a month not realizing it was supposed to be refrigerated. He took a sip, spit it out and a short time later ended up in the emergency room with symptoms similar to meningitis.

They found out he had ingested a trace amount of this rotten water, tested him for arthrinium saccharicola, a fungus that grows on fat. They didn't think this fungus grew in that area but it did and it killed him. It uses an energy pathway in the body which prevents the body from utilizing energy, causing brain swelling and death.

Moral to the story - don't even sip coconut water if you think it might have gone bad - especially if it comes directly from a coconut.

Source YouTube short:

https://youtube.com/shorts/n_RBS6e17Bc?si=-quOQGabd13hZmqQ