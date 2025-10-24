Yesterday my cousin (in-law) died of a brain aneurysm, leaving a wife and 2 children.

It was in the news this morning that Kim Kardashian was just diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. Interestingly, they said stress can cause brain aneurysm… then followed this up by saying, “but there is no scientific proof stress can cause a brain aneurysm.” So, why say it then, if it isn't scientific?

Could they be trying to hide the fact that vaccines cause aneurysms?

How they hide the diagnosis.

::This is very important because it also hides vaccine deaths of infants, blaiming parents of causing “shaken-baby syndrome”::

What they don’t want people to know:

Vaccines can cause…

👉 thrombocytopenia

which leads to

👉 Thrombosis, blood clots, subdural hematoma, and retinal hemorrhages

which lead to

👉 aneurysm in arteries

They say vaccines do not cause subdural hematoma or retinal hemorrhages…

But they do. They cause thrombocytopenia which causes both of these things…

This is directly connected to “shaken-baby syndrome”…

It's all connected even though they pretend it isn't!!! 🥺