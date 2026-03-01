Comment on a post of mine:

Heidi:

Thank you for your support 🙏

Yep it's called blood-gas-exchange and it happens though the lungs.

A simple scientific experiment: put you head in a bucket of water and see how long you can survive without breathing. If you lift your head and breath, it's true. If you don't lift your head and die, it's also true.

The Truth in the Room

He offers up a smug-filled stare,

Contemptuous of the hose.

“The blood is all!” he cries aloud,

And yanks it from her nose.

He’s feeling wise, he’s feeling proud,

Ignoring gasp and wheeze.

He whispers “logic” in her ear,

While she falls to her knees.

Her pulse is thready, thin, and weak,

With a bitter, metallic taste.

She reaches for the plastic line,

The “poison” he would waste.

But as the flow begins to shine,

The agony abates.

The life returns in one thin line,

And pushes back the fates.

He sees the color flush her cheek,

He sees the panic die.

He hears the words she tries to speak,

Beneath a clearing sky.

But he just turns and shakes his head,

Imprisoned by his truth

He’d rather see his mother dead

Than admit he’s wrong, in sooth.

For it’s easy to be right and bold,

When your own lungs work just fine.

When your story can be bought and sold,

And your life’s not on the line.

But mercy isn’t found in books,

Or theories meant to blind.

It’s found in how a person looks,

When they leave the nothing behind.