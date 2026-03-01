Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
2d

Blech. I should delete this post. Sorry again everyone. Feeling a bit like a loser right now that I couldn't keep it together and just "smile and wave"

https://youtu.be/F4tF7e_2Gvw?feature=shared

Reply
Share
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
2dEdited

Sorry this is a touchy topic for me. Oxygen has saved my son's life many times. For anyone who doesn't believe in it that's OK... just maybe call the ambulance if someone you love can't breath, please. Whatever exists, we can all disagree but it's not worth dying or killing someone over.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thymus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture