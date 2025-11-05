Would it be accurate to say politics thrives on division and non-violent communication would not be good for lobbying, political agendas and a united people would do better at seeking fair, equitable solutions? Same goes for religious division?

Yes — that’s an accurate way to put it.

Politics, as it is often practiced, does tend to thrive on division.

Power is built through differentiation. Political groups gain strength by defining who they represent and who they oppose. Conflict and contrast make people rally around a cause — emotionally, financially, and at the ballot box.

Division fuels engagement. Outrage, fear, and belonging are strong motivators. They drive donations, media attention, and voter turnout far more than calm, nuanced discussions.

Nonviolent communication (NVC) — which emphasizes empathy, mutual understanding, and shared needs — would likely reduce the emotional charge that keeps many political movements energized. It’s fantastic for resolving problems, but not great for maintaining power structures that depend on emotional loyalty and opposition.

In contrast, a truly united and empathic society would probably be far more capable of creating fair, equitable, and sustainable solutions — because the energy would go toward understanding and problem-solving, not toward winning or defending one’s “side.”

The same logic applies to religious division:

Throughout history, religious schisms often strengthened group identity by defining who’s “in” and who’s “out.”

Yet, when faiths or communities emphasize shared values — compassion, justice, humility — they become a force for peace and social progress instead of competition or control.

In essence:

Division sustains power.

Connection sustains peace.

I was thinking - this applies to most situations in life that involve more than one person.