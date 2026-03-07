Welcome to 2026, where the daily news reads like the Book of Revelation was edited into “the river to all seas.”

I was recently looking at my planner for March 2026. It was originally packed with things like "trying to prevent hospitals using my son as their lab rat" and "how do I stop tachy-brady in someone missing, not 1, but 7 ion channels," when I suddenly realized by turning off the news that I may be fighting these battles only to lose the war because my Potassium Iodide pills from Fukushima expired.

Although, taking them probably won't help if the sky turns into a giant toaster oven.

We’re told it’s a religious war, a “March toward Armageddon,” a clash of civilizations. But look closer at the blueprints being drawn up while the smoke is still thick. It looks less like a holy crusade and more like a “pay-for-play” leveling of the ground.

The “New Gaza” Master Plan: Unveiled at Davos, featuring visions of Mediterranean skyscrapers and high-tech industrial parks where the ruins used to be.

The Data Center Gold Rush: Big Tech is already pouring billions into “AI Hubs” and massive data centers across the Middle East. It turns out the “Promised Land” is actually a very specific plot of land with high-speed cooling and 5G connectivity.

The Reconstruction Banks: Giants like BlackRock and JPMorgan are already setting up “Development Funds” for war-torn zones. They’ll help rebuild the infrastructure - with interest- transforming yesterday’s battlefield into tomorrow’s subscription-based “Smart City”.

I imagine all the world leaders in their ventilated, deep-crust bunkers right now, laughing over aged scotch. They aren’t worried about “Armageddon.” They’re looking at the ROI on the “post-rubble” data centers. They know that once the “extremism” burns itself out, someone is going to need a very expensive, very shiny new currency and a cloud-based government.

It's hard to believe The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster occurred almost 15 years ago, on March 11, 2011

Potassium iodide, anyone?

Potassium Iodide (KI) Shelf-Life

The FDA notes that KI is an inherently stable chemical that does not lose its effectiveness over time if stored properly (protected from air, heat, light, and moisture).