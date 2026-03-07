Potassium Iodide, Anyone?
Welcome to 2026, where the daily news reads like the Book of Revelation was edited into “the river to all seas.”
I was recently looking at my planner for March 2026. It was originally packed with things like "trying to prevent hospitals using my son as their lab rat" and "how do I stop tachy-brady in someone missing, not 1, but 7 ion channels," when I suddenly realized by turning off the news that I may be fighting these battles only to lose the war because my Potassium Iodide pills from Fukushima expired.
Although, taking them probably won't help if the sky turns into a giant toaster oven.
We’re told it’s a religious war, a “March toward Armageddon,” a clash of civilizations. But look closer at the blueprints being drawn up while the smoke is still thick. It looks less like a holy crusade and more like a “pay-for-play” leveling of the ground.
The “New Gaza” Master Plan: Unveiled at Davos, featuring visions of Mediterranean skyscrapers and high-tech industrial parks where the ruins used to be.
The Data Center Gold Rush: Big Tech is already pouring billions into “AI Hubs” and massive data centers across the Middle East. It turns out the “Promised Land” is actually a very specific plot of land with high-speed cooling and 5G connectivity.
The Reconstruction Banks: Giants like BlackRock and JPMorgan are already setting up “Development Funds” for war-torn zones. They’ll help rebuild the infrastructure - with interest- transforming yesterday’s battlefield into tomorrow’s subscription-based “Smart City”.
I imagine all the world leaders in their ventilated, deep-crust bunkers right now, laughing over aged scotch. They aren’t worried about “Armageddon.” They’re looking at the ROI on the “post-rubble” data centers. They know that once the “extremism” burns itself out, someone is going to need a very expensive, very shiny new currency and a cloud-based government.
It's hard to believe The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster occurred almost 15 years ago, on March 11, 2011
Potassium iodide, anyone?
Potassium Iodide (KI) Shelf-Life
The FDA notes that KI is an inherently stable chemical that does not lose its effectiveness over time if stored properly (protected from air, heat, light, and moisture).
Extension Guidelines: The FDA has historically issued guidance allowing federal and state agencies to extend the shelf life of stockpiled KI by several years sometimes up to 14 years after testing confirms potency.
Safety of “Expired” Pills: According to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), KI tablets are “inherently stable” and typically remain effective well beyond the printed date
I just ordered some potassium iodide. Hopefully Armageddon can wait until Sunday when it's delivered.
I need to look up dosing. I forgot what it is. I wonder the logistics of building data centers over nuclear rubble and if Israel is upwind from their enemies.🤔
Did the same after I thought Biden was gonna bomb Moscow as a lame duck and we’d retaliate and Hollywood would be blown up. (I live in SoCal🤷♂️)