Do you want to go on a little journey with me?

My lazy American ass 🤣 has decided to hope the energy waves projecting out of me will be enough to bring about change in the world. Thus, no more news for me.

I'm working my way through an online study of the book Prometheus Rising. I’m not sure if it's something best read and experienced alone or if maybe, sharing each chapter as I go and engaging with others here might be insightful, to see what others see and think?

Crash course videos of Prometheus Rising below (part 1 and 2). This person's channel is interesting and I like their videos so far. They bring it all to life:

Here a link to the online study I'm starting. I'm almost done with chapter 1&2. I love the question and answer part, and hearing other people's imput: