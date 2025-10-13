Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
7hEdited

It's hard to wrap my mind around this.

Israel killed a direct descendent of Abraham for trying to bring peace.

Fake, watered down Semite-Jews kill actual Semites and someone directly related to Abraham… then they have the audacity to call anyone who doesn't approve of their terrorist, genocidal actions "antisemetic."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
7h

I will endeavor to keep this one up for awhile so people can engage if they want to. 🙏 sorry

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture