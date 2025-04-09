They say vitamin D is safe in high doses if you take K2. What they haven't said is, high dose vitamin D3 can trigger menopause. It blocks estrogen.

If this happens to you, it can be reversed if you stop taking vitamin D3 and take high dose acerola. Vitamin C helps your body absorb and utilize estrogen. Acerola is a safer way to take vitamin C. The bioflavanoids in it prevent oxalate issues.

You can then slowly start D3/k2, to tolerance.

I learned from my own experience and research. Hopefully this helps someone else out there suffering needlessly.