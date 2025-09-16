A recent post by Vigilant Fox implies calling Autistic people Retarded is a good idea and Autism means retarded.

There are 2 reasons this won't work:

Based on recent studies, approximately 60% of autistic children are not intellectually disabled. This means they have an IQ score above 70.

This percentage has changed significantly due to changing the diagnosis of Aspergers to Autism.

A key feature of Asperger syndrome was normal language development and a lack of intellectual disability, meaning these individuals did not have the same early developmental delays that led to earlier diagnoses in other forms of autism. The signs of Asperger's were often less obvious or significant in young children compared to classic autism symptoms

Many people with Asperger's symptoms were not diagnosed until middle or late childhood, when increased social demands at school made their difficulties more apparent.

To see a more accurate picture of intellectual disability with Autism that is NOT Aspergers, we can look at data on 8 year old Autistc children, when disability is apparent and the child does not present as normal children do.

The most recent CDC data from 2022 surveillance of 8-year-old children indicates the following breakdown of intellectual abilities among those with autism:

Average or higher IQ (IQ > 85): 36.1%

Borderline IQ (IQ 71–85): 24.2%

Intellectual disability (IQ \(\le \) 70): 39.6%

This indicates over 50% of Autistic children diagnosed at a young age, who most likely have significant other symptoms such as flapping hands (stemming), outbursts, repetitive behaviors, etc., are not considered mentally retarded.

Autism/Asperger's comparison:

For autistic adults, estimates suggest that up to 70% do not have an intellectual disability. This discrepancy might represent people diagnosed Autistic at an older age, those who used to be called Aspergers.

Mental retardation is a diagnosis on its own. Retardation on its own doesn't include Autistic behaviors.

It is also a subset of other (mental) disorders that include:

attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

various mood disorders (such as anxiety and depression).

Other associated conditions include epilepsy, cerebral palsy

specific genetic syndromes like Fragile X syndrome.

Congenital Hypothyroidism (CH) or thyroid deficiency after birth during developmental years.

Inborn errors of metabolism, special diet can prevent intillectual disability if it is found early

Brain trauma (i.e.: a fall)

Strokes, blood defects, encephalitis and palsy (all of which can be caused by vaccines and may lead to Autism too)

Drowning, asphyxia

Radiation exposure, especially during pregnancy

Down's syndrome

Doing away with the more compassionate term “intillectual disability” in order to stigmatize Autism then re-naming Autism-Retardation, you would need to think of another name to describe people with intellectual disabilities who aren't Autistic.

This is a lot of work to go to, in order to stigmatize Autism as much as possible, hoping the insult of calling them “retarded” will make people hate Autism so much they suddenly rush to take action.

A 3rd reason…

The whole concept of using insulting names to describe disabled people is barbaric and lacks human kindness and decency.