Developmental Epigenotoxicity, Germline Epigenetics, Fetal and Prenatal Epigenetics, and Epigenetic Transgenerational Inheritance study toxins (including drugs) affect on the fetus during development in the womb and even multiple generations later, after exposure.

Two leading causes of autism are ion channels disruptions and NMDA channels disruptions. Children born with defects of these genes (or nutritional-genetic disruptions, gut microbiome disruptions leading to defective genetics) are at high risk of developing autism.

Acetaminophen, the active ingredient in tylonol, antagonizes NMDA receptors and inhibits the nitric oxide (NO) pathway in the spinal cord, which is linked to the sensitization of pain signals. Specifically, it has been shown to block certain behaviors caused by NMDA and substance P (SP), which are associated with spinal cord pain pathways. While not the primary mechanism, the interaction with NMDA receptors and the NO pathway is a significant central mechanism that contributes to acetaminophen's pain-relieving properties. This may have an affect on the developing fetal NMDA pathways.

Notice how it always circles back around to logical fallacy thinking. They assume finding out tylenol may cause autism, automatically means other things don't. The two aren't mutually exclusive. New theories don't automatically erase past ones. New science doesn't delete all the old. It actually builds on it!

When you examine how aluminum and thimerasol can cause and further damage NMDA and ion receptor pathways…these toxins injected in even small amounts are known to affect ion and NMDA pathways, injected into infants while they are developing brain connections, this backs up the fact that any drug or toxin affecting these pathways may be a candidate for causing or contributing to Autism.

Autism is a multifactorial disease with many causes but this should not dismiss that each of those factors are important in addressing how to prevent autism. Dismissing one potential cause because not "all" autism is caused by tylnol or vaccines isn't going to promote solutions. It will just encourage blaim-shift.