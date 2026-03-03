The “Warm and Fuzzy” version.

The “Scalpal Sharp” version:

To the Registration/Front Desk Staff:

RE: Mandatory Research and Data Opt-Out for XXX MRN: XXX

As the legal representative for XXX, I am today invoking XXX right to opt out of all non-clinical data sharing and research programs. I am concerned about signing the general “Consent to Treat” or “Conditions of Admission” forms today without a clear, documented exclusion for the following:

EPIC COSMOS: I formally request that XXX be opted out of the Epic Cosmos de-identified research database immediately.

CARE EVERYWHERE (HIE): I request that XXX Care Everywhere status be set to “Not Sharing” for any purpose other than direct emergency clinical care.

UNIVERSAL CONSENT: I expressly REFUSE and OPT-OUT of any “Universal Consent” for the collection or use of biological samples (blood, tissue, or saliva) for research.

Please flag his Electronic Health Record (EHR) storyboard with a permanent “RESEARCH OPT-OUT” alert and provide me with a paper copy of the registration forms so I may manually strike through the research and data-sharing clauses before signing.

Legal Authority: ***California*** Research Participant’s Bill of Rights (HSC § 24172) and the Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA) (Cal. Civ. Code § 56.10).

What to say as you hand it over:

“I am concerned about signing the digital pad today because I don’t want XXX data to be part of any research or the Epic Cosmos program. This note specifies the Opt-Outs I require. Can you please give me the paper version of the consent forms so I can sign for XXX medical care while protecting XXX privacy as I’ve listed here?”

Key Tips for the Receptionist:

The “Paper” Request: Receptionists are often told everyone “must” sign the pad. Politely remind them that under California law, you have the right to a paper copy to ensure your informed consent is limited only to treatment.

The “FYI” Flag: If they seem confused, ask: “Can you please check with your manager or the Privacy Officer on how to mark a patient as ‘Research Opt-Out’ in the Epic Storyboard?”.

No Retaliation: By law, they cannot deny clinical care just because you are opting out of research and data-sharing programs.

THIS DOESN’T MEAN THEY WON’T DENY CARE. It just means you will have to sue them. This is why I made the Winning-Bees-with-Honey version.