Sending my love
I'm sorry I haven't been here in awhile. Haven't checked my email, posts or messages.
For you…
I keep the past in my heart, my friend
like pressed flowers between pages of time
the moments we lived through
the conversations we shared
still humming in rooms I no longer enter
After I’ve gone and all my words have disappeared
there will still be fingerprints of them in you and me
sentences shaped like laughter, silences shaped like understanding
I write in disappearing ink
here one moment, gone the next
But you are forever written on my heart
I hope you’re well
That life is being good to you, gentle in the mornings, peaceful at night
That your family and all you love are healthy
All the moments after me like warm kitchens and unbroken sleep
I know I vanished from the page. The archive stands emptier than it should. Some friends wanted the words and posts to weather time
Wanted proof we had been here, wanted the echo of our voices, our values and lives to stand proud
I miss some of them, too but I’ve always been made of thresholds, half-open doors and unfinished drafts
I disappear though my heart never left
I’m here, remembering, holding our stories not permanent on a screen but inked on my heart
❤️
💝