I'm sorry I haven't been here in awhile. Haven't checked my email, posts or messages.

For you…

I keep the past in my heart, my friend

like pressed flowers between pages of time

the moments we lived through

the conversations we shared

still humming in rooms I no longer enter

After I’ve gone and all my words have disappeared

there will still be fingerprints of them in you and me

sentences shaped like laughter, silences shaped like understanding

I write in disappearing ink

here one moment, gone the next

But you are forever written on my heart

I hope you’re well

That life is being good to you, gentle in the mornings, peaceful at night

That your family and all you love are healthy

All the moments after me like warm kitchens and unbroken sleep

I know I vanished from the page. The archive stands emptier than it should. Some friends wanted the words and posts to weather time

Wanted proof we had been here, wanted the echo of our voices, our values and lives to stand proud

I miss some of them, too but I’ve always been made of thresholds, half-open doors and unfinished drafts

I disappear though my heart never left

I’m here, remembering, holding our stories not permanent on a screen but inked on my heart

❤️