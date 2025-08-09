Unicef, Save the Children and UN website report that child rape is rampant in Somali and there are no laws or moral guidelines that protect children.

The Somali community in Minnesota is rallying around a man who beat, abducted and sexually abused a 12 year old girl. They told the judge to go easy on him because he's still getting accustomed to our "culture."

Horrific story of a pregnant woman's rape:

Maryam, a 37-year-old single mother, said that the night before her interview with Human Rights Watch, she could hear a woman being attacked at the camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) where she lives with her six children in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu. The episode brought back the trauma of her own experiences of sexual assault. Maryam said that rape had become even more pervasive at the camp in Wadajir district of the capital and the situation for women had deteriorated since she herself was raped there in 2012. “In our camp when we saw someone, we used to say, ‘Hi, how are you.’ Now when we see each other we ask, ‘Were you raped today?’”

Maryam said that the first time she was raped, she was five months pregnant and asleep in her makeshift shelter in Wadajir district. “The four men all raped me one by one while one of them stood guard outside. I was struggling with the last man and he stabbed me with the bayonet on his gun. I was screaming and no one came out to help.”

The next day, the camp “gatekeeper” (manager) checked up on her as word spread in the camp about the assault. He took her to the police station where she reported that one of the rapists was wearing a police uniform. “I then started to bleed profusely from my vagina.… They told me to go home and wash off the blood. But before they let me go, they told me I had to wash the floor where I was bleeding. I sat down, they gave me a brush and I cleaned the floor.” She never returned to the police station to pursue the case. She was afraid the assailants would come after her and “do something worse.” Shortly after, Maryam miscarried. Three months later, she was raped again at night in her tent by a different gang of assailants.

Sexual violence is pervasive in much of Somalia. Two decades of civil conflict and state collapse have created a large population of displaced persons and other people vulnerable to sexual violence. At the same time it has destroyed the state institutions that are supposed to protect those most at risk. Armed assailants, including members of state security forces, operating with complete impunity, sexually assault, rape, beat, shoot, and stab women and girls inside camps for the displaced and as they walk to market, tend to their fields, or forage for firewood. Members of Somalia’s long marginalized minority communities are particularly at risk.

The United Nations reported nearly 800 cases of sexual and gender-based violence in Mogadishu alone for the first six months of 2013. The actual number is likely much higher. Many victims will not report rape and sexual assault because they lack confidence in the justice system, are unaware of available health and justice services or cannot access them, and fear reprisal and stigma should they report rape. According to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), about one-third of victims of sexual violence in Somalia are children.

