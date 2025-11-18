Stuck in the Middle With You - political poem
Here we are -front row center
tickets free
participation optional
We didn’t choose this circus
The circus chose us
*
Clowns on the left
keep redefining freedom
the same way toddlers redefine bedtime
loud, tearful, lacking logic
*
Lion tamers on the right
feed their lions gourmet blends
of truth and lie
dishes meant to confuse and distract
*
Center ring
politicians wobble on unicycles
made from recycled promises
half-baked policies
Shouting...
THIS IS DEMOCRACY!
SHOW THE EPSTEIN FILES!
*
High above
trapeze artists fling principles
and grasp new ideologies midair
*
You and I munch popcorn,
dodging confetti cannons
raining down propaganda
*
Did you read the program? you whisper.
It says Act Two is
The Bipartisan Tug-of-War
Where Everyone Loses
*
We should’ve brought snacks
*
The elephant in the room
parades around with a sign reading
DON’T LOOK OVER HERE
::everyone looks::
blind to the tent roof tearing open
*
Vendors sell fear-flavored cotton candy
and outrage hotdogs
comfort food for the collapsing
*
The ringmaster
hat bursting with lobbyist money
announces…
The Health Insurance Illusionists!
Watch closely as they steal your coverage,
your savings,
your sanity,
and call it innovation
*
You and I exchange that tired
hollow look
the one you get
watching the dress rehearsal
of a dying republic
*
Why are we here, you ask?
I'd rather laugh with you
than cry alone in the parking lot
We are all front row spectators in the land of bread and circuses. We complain about it as I so often do. But perhaps I wonder, do we take it for granted?
Have you ever wondered what happens when the music stops?