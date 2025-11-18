Here we are -front row center

tickets free

participation optional

We didn’t choose this circus

The circus chose us

*

Clowns on the left

keep redefining freedom

the same way toddlers redefine bedtime

loud, tearful, lacking logic

*

Lion tamers on the right

feed their lions gourmet blends

of truth and lie

dishes meant to confuse and distract

*

Center ring

politicians wobble on unicycles

made from recycled promises

half-baked policies

Shouting...

THIS IS DEMOCRACY!

SHOW THE EPSTEIN FILES!

*

High above

trapeze artists fling principles

and grasp new ideologies midair

*

You and I munch popcorn,

dodging confetti cannons

raining down propaganda

*

Did you read the program? you whisper.

It says Act Two is

The Bipartisan Tug-of-War

Where Everyone Loses

*

We should’ve brought snacks

*

The elephant in the room

parades around with a sign reading

DON’T LOOK OVER HERE

::everyone looks::

blind to the tent roof tearing open

*

Vendors sell fear-flavored cotton candy

and outrage hotdogs

comfort food for the collapsing

*

The ringmaster

hat bursting with lobbyist money

announces…

The Health Insurance Illusionists!

Watch closely as they steal your coverage,

your savings,

your sanity,

and call it innovation

*

You and I exchange that tired

hollow look

the one you get

watching the dress rehearsal

of a dying republic

*

Why are we here, you ask?

I'd rather laugh with you

than cry alone in the parking lot