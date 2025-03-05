A new observational study using data from the Swedish Dementia Registry reveals dementia patients taking antidepressants experience faster cognitive decline than those who do not.

A Large-Scale Study

The study analyzed data from 18,740 dementia patients, with about 23 percent receiving antidepressant treatment. Over the course of the study, 11,912 antidepressant prescriptions were recorded, with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) making up 65 percent of them.

The SSRI escitalopram was associated with the fastest cognitive decline, followed by the SSRIs citalopram and sertraline.

Do you think they will ever do a study on Antidepressants CAUSING dementia?