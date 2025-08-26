A significant portion of rural Americans enrolled in Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace plans identify as Republican or lean that way. However, Republicans are consistently less likely than Democrats to enroll in ACA marketplace plans, even if they are eligible for subsidies.

A June 2025 KFF Health Tracking Poll shows that among adults under 65 who purchase their own insurance (most often through the marketplaces), 45% identify as Republican or lean Republican. This includes a sizable segment who identify with the MAGA movement.

At the end of this year a combination of Trump administration policies will make health care coverage more expensive for people who purchase plans from health insurance marketplaces. Rural residents will be hit the hardest increasing out-of-pocket premiums by 93% in the 32 states that allow the federal government to operate their Affordable Care Act insurance marketplaces. New rules and tariffs will have a smaller impact.

Rural county residents in those states will see an increase of 107%, while residents of urban counties will pay 89% more.

“Rural residents tend to be older. They may be more likely to have chronic illness at the same time,” said Jeanne Lambrew, director of health care reform. “It costs more, both because they have somewhat greater needs and less access to health care.”

About 2.8 million people who are enrolled in marketplace plans in the 32 states live in rural counties, including 776,000 adults between the ages of 55 to 64 and more than 223,000 children, according to the Century Foundation.

Lord Farquaad said: "Some of you may die, but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make.”