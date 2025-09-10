Neurotransmitter are extracellular signals.

Ion channels and NMDA receptor defects in Autism are the underlying cause of Autism that alters the cell's response to neurotransmitters.

(please go to my link above where I describe how vaccine adjuvants cause these ion channel defects)

Neurotransmitters are released first in the sequence of events at the synapse, but the genetic defect dictates what happens next.

The "message and the receiver."

Neurotransmitters are molecules released by one neuron to transmit a signal to another. They are the chemical messengers carrying information across a synapse.

Think of the neurotransmitter as a letter being sent and the ion channel is the mail box.

The ion channel, particularly one that acts as a receptor for the neurotransmitter (ligand-gated ion channel), is what receives the message. The NMDA receptor is both a receptor and an ion channel. An underlying genetic defect of these channels means the recipient's mail box is damaged, but this doesn't stop the message from being sent.

The binding of a neurotransmitter like glutamate to the NMDA receptor or norepinephrine to the adrenergic receptor is what normally activates the ion channel.

A genetic defect of the NMDA receptor means that when the neurotransmitter glutamate arrives, the ion channel is either absent, malformed, or non-functional. The signal (the neurotransmitter) is still sent, but the message is either received improperly or not at all.

The problem isn't that you need to manipulate the letter, the problem is with the letterbox itself.

Negative affects might result from treating an ion/NMDA genetic defect with psych drugs.

These negative consequences affect cellular and metabolic health, such as cellular respiration, build up of toxic metabolites, and depletion of intracellular antioxidants.

For example, considered one of the “safest medications” for Autism right now, is the antipsychotic Abilify (aripiprazole).

Abilify is not a precise medication for an NMDA receptor or other ion channel defect, and using it for this purpose could have significant negative consequences on cellular and metabolic health. The drug's broad and indirect effects could worsen the underlying metabolic and bioenergetic problems, creating a counterproductive and potentially harmful therapeutic approach.

A breakdown of the potential negative effects

Mismatch of action and target

Abilify is an atypical antipsychotic with a complex pharmacology involving dopamine, serotonin, and adrenergic receptors. It is not designed to correct specific defects in ion channels. Using a drug that bypasses the primary defect (the NMDA receptor or other ion channel) and instead modulates neurotransmitter levels is like treating a symptom while ignoring the disease. It may alter certain behaviors, but it won't fix the root cellular malfunction and can introduce new metabolic problems.

Consequences for cellular respiration and energy production

Mitochondrial toxicity: Studies have shown that aripiprazole and its active metabolite can cause mitochondrial toxicity by directly inhibiting respiratory complex I. This reduces the efficiency of oxidative phosphorylation and decreases cellular ATP production.

Exacerbating low ATP: In a patient with low ATP due to an ion channel defect or other mitochondrial dysfunction, adding a medication that further inhibits ATP production is highly detrimental. It could worsen cellular energy deficits, potentially impacting neuronal function, muscle performance, and overall organ health.

Warburg effect and altered metabolism: To compensate for reduced mitochondrial ATP synthesis, cells may shift towards glycolysis for energy. This can alter cellular metabolism and potentially contribute to metabolic side effects seen with atypical antipsychotics.

Oxidative stress and antioxidant depletion

Increased reactive oxygen species (ROS): The mitochondrial inhibition caused by Abilify can lead to an increase in the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), which are toxic byproducts of cellular metabolism. This can lead to a state of moderate oxidative stress.

Glutathione depletion: Research shows that aripiprazole can bind to glutathione, a critical intracellular antioxidant. This could lead to the depletion of reduced glutathione and further compromise the cell's ability to handle oxidative stress, making it vulnerable to damage.

Long-term cellular damage: Chronic oxidative stress, combined with poor energy production, can cause cumulative cellular damage over time. This can lead to neurodegenerative processes and potentially worsen the patient's underlying condition.

Metabolic side effects

Metabolic syndrome: Atypical antipsychotics, including Abilify, are known to increase the risk of metabolic side effects, such as weight gain, dyslipidemia, and insulin resistance. These effects can lead to the development of metabolic syndrome, which further increases cardiovascular risk.

Dysregulated glucose uptake: Atypical antipsychotics can interfere with glucose and fatty acid metabolism in peripheral tissues like the liver, pancreas, and adipose tissue. Some can decrease glucose uptake in adipocytes, leading to hyperglycemia and insulin resistance.

Hormonal disruption: Abilify affects various receptors in the hypothalamus that regulate appetite and metabolism. Blocking these receptors can disrupt hormonal signals related to appetite (e.g., histamine H1, serotonin 5-HT2C) and contribute to weight gain.

Consequences on the nervous system

Excitotoxicity: If the NMDA defect is a hypofunction (underactivity), an atypical antipsychotic may have NMDA antagonism, potentially further reducing receptor activity and worsening the hypofunction, which can contribute to negative symptoms and cognitive deficits. If the NMDA defect is hyperfunction, the effect of Abilify is unpredictable due to its multiple and indirect modes of action.

Increased sensitivity to other CNS effects: Chronic Abilify use in a patient with an already vulnerable nervous system (due to a NMDA channelopathy and other metabolic issues) could lead to an increased risk of neurological side effects like extrapyramidal symptoms, including tardive dyskinesia.

In summary, treating a specific ion channel or NMDA genetic defect with Abilify, a broad-acting medication, poses a significant risk of worsening a patient's core metabolic and cellular problems. The drug's off-target effects on mitochondria, combined with its known metabolic side effects, could create a cascading series of negative health outcomes that undermine any perceived therapeutic benefits on behavioral symptoms.

This being said, my research indicates that low-dose Abilify acts as an antioxidant and supplements like NAC synergistically amplify this affect. A post for another day if this interests anyone.

NAC also mitigates the damage caused by regular dose Abilify. For example, mice given Abilify with NAC didn't develop diabetes.