I've had a deep and abiding interest in the dead sea scrolls and decided to look up what they say and who wrote them.

What prompted me to do this was a video this morning referencing Israelis claim that other land was owed to them, not just the greater Israel but also beaches they've been taking over in Arugam Bay.

I wondered… maybe there's something out there making them believe that they're going to take over the whole world , that all the land is promised to them because this isn't in the Bible…then I remembered - the dead sea scrolls.

The Dead Sea Scrolls focus on land allocation and “the chosen ones.”

Discovered in 1947-1956 in caves near Qumran, by the Dead Sea. Mostly written between 250 BCE and 70 CE in Hebrew (majority), Aramaic, and some Greek.

They were written by a Jewish sect, likely the Essenes, a separatist group who rejected the Temple leadership in Jerusalem and saw themselves as the true Israel.

Texts Discuss “The Chosen Ones” frequently use terms like:

“The Sons of Light” righteous members of their community.

“The Sons of Darkness” outsiders, corrupt priests, foreign nations.

“The Elect” or “The Chosen” those God has preselected for salvation and covenant.

Community Rule (1QS) is a kind of constitution for the Qumran group. It states that God “has chosen” the community members to walk in holiness, separate from “the men of the pit.”

(Could this be referring to their view of Jesus in a pit with excrement…along with all Christians?)

The War Scroll (1QM) Describes an apocalyptic battle between the “Sons of Light” (Israel, led by the priestly class and angels) and the “Sons of Darkness” (Gentile nations and corrupt Jews). “The chosen” are the ones who remain faithful and will inherit the land after God’s final victory.

Land Allocation and Inheritance Themes

In some commentaries (like the Pesher on Habakkuk), they accuse the Jerusalem priests of “stealing the land” and defiling the inheritance — meaning spiritual corruption of the holy nation.

The War Scroll envisions a future time when God will purify and restore Israel’s territory to the righteous. Some texts echo Deuteronomy the land belongs to God, and only those who keep His covenant will dwell in it forever.

The Qumran sect viewed themselves as the true heirs of Israel’s divine inheritance, while other Jews (especially the Temple authorities and foreign rulers) were seen as illegitimate occupiers. ((I'm noticing a pattern here where anyone they don't agree with is an occupier))

“Chosen Ones” vs. the Rest of Israel

The scrolls reflect an intense sectarian worldview. The “chosen” are not all Israelites only the faithful few who live by divine revelation. They believed the mainstream Jewish establishment had gone astray. Their community replaced the Temple as the center of holiness until the coming of God’s kingdom.

Chatgpt direct quotes below:

((ChatGpt added the 🕎 below, not me!))

🕎 📖 1. Community Rule (1QS)

This scroll is like the Qumran community’s charter. It describes who belongs among “the chosen” and how they must live to inherit God’s blessings.

1QS 1:7–11

“God has chosen them for an everlasting covenant, and to them shall belong all the glory of Adam. He has set them apart from the congregation of men, that they may walk in all His ways and keep His commandments.”

🔹 Meaning:

The community believed God personally selected them to renew the covenant broken by others. “The glory of Adam” means the restored state of humanity — innocence, dominion, and divine favor.

1QS 2:20–23

“He shall bless all who walk in His truth, and He shall cause them to inherit all the glory of Adam. But the wicked shall be cut off, and all who have despised His commandments shall be cast out.”

🔹 Meaning:

Inheritance here isn’t merely land; it’s the divine inheritance — purity, truth, and eternal belonging. Still, the covenant logic is rooted in the idea that only the righteous inherit the true land of Israel (God’s domain).

1QS 8:5–10

“When these become a community in Israel, they shall separate themselves from the midst of the habitation of ungodly men, to go into the wilderness to prepare the way of Him… They shall be for Him a tested wall, a precious cornerstone.”

🔹 Meaning:

The desert exile of Qumran wasn’t retreat — it was purification. The group saw itself as the true Israel in exile, waiting for God to return and give them the land in righteousness.

⚔️ 2. The War Scroll (1QM)

This text imagines the final battle between good and evil, showing how “the chosen ones” will reclaim the land through divine victory.

1QM 1:1–3

“The first attack of the Sons of Light shall be against the army of the Sons of Darkness, the army of Belial, the troops of Edom, Moab, the sons of Ammon, and the Philistines… who violate the covenant.”

🔹 Meaning:

This paints a picture of Israel’s enemies as both literal and symbolic — those opposing divine law. The “Sons of Light” are the chosen faithful.

1QM 12:10–13

“And You, O God, shall deliver all who are found written in the Book of Life. You shall raise up the dominion of Your truth, and all the lands shall be at peace under Your glory.”

🔹 Meaning:

God Himself restores rightful rule (“dominion of Your truth”) over the land. This is the fulfillment of Israel’s inheritance — not by conquest, but by divine intervention.

1QM 17:5–9

“You have made Israel for Yourself as an eternal possession, and You have appointed them as the firstborn of Your holiness… The lot of Your inheritance is with the holy ones.”

🔹 Meaning:

This echoes the biblical covenant language from Deuteronomy — Israel as God’s possession. But here, only their community is seen as the legitimate Israel.

📜 3. The Damascus Document (CD)

This scroll blends legal instruction and historical reflection, emphasizing how the community is the faithful remnant of Israel.

CD 3:12–16

“He remembered the covenant of the forefathers, and He left to them a remnant to inherit the land, because they held fast to His commandments. From among the seekers of smooth things He hid His face.”

🔹 Meaning:

This text directly connects inheritance of the land to faithfulness to the covenant.

Only the remnant — the “chosen few” — will possess the land in the end times.

CD 7:14–18

“All who have entered the covenant shall not turn aside in any matter from following Him… For the land shall be made pure and the wicked shall no longer be found there.”

🔹 Meaning:

Land inheritance = holiness. The land itself is purified of the unrighteous, and only the chosen can dwell in it eternally.

🕊️ 4. Conceptual Summary

ConceptScroll ReferenceCore IdeaChosen Ones1QS 1–3; 1QM 1The “Sons of Light” — a predestined community of holiness.Inheritance of the LandCD 3; 1QM 17The faithful remnant will receive God’s purified land.Separation1QS 8The community must withdraw from the corrupt world.Covenant Renewal1QS 1; CD 6The Qumran group reestablishes the true covenant of Israel.End-time Victory1QM 12Divine intervention restores rightful order and land.