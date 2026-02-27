Most causes of death after open heart surgery in infants are due to removing the thymus organ. I describe these in my next post.

The “Father of Open Heart Surgery” warned about these risks.

C. Walton Lillehei (1918–1999) is recognized as the "father of open-heart surgery" for pioneering direct, safe surgical techniques, including cross-circulation and pacemaker technology in the 1950s. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on October 23, 1918, and died in July 5, 1999.

C. Walton Lillehei’s surgical philosophy was rooted in a deep respect for the anatomical integrity of the chest cavity, most notably regarding the thymus gland. Unlike many of his contemporaries who viewed the thymus as an obstacle to be removed (thymectomy), Lillehei advocated for its preservation.

His views, documented in his clinical practice and early surgical literature, centered on the belief that every tissue within the chest served a vital purpose.

Immune System Integrity

He understood that the thymus was central to early-life immune development. He believed that removing it could lead to long-term immune dysregulation and increased vulnerability to infections or other complications later in life.

The "Still and Bloodless" Field

Lillehei’s primary innovation was achieving a "still and bloodless" surgical field using cross-circulation. This technique allowed him to see clearly and repair defects with such precision that he did not need to aggressively resect healthy tissues to gain access to the heart. (More details at the end on this procedure)

Anatomical Preservation

He was a strong proponent of preserving internal structures, such as the chordal-papillary muscle integrity during valve replacements, a view that took decades for the broader medical community to accept.

Dangers of Removal Identified in Literature

Lillehei and his colleagues at the University of Minnesota, including immunologist Robert Good, were among the first to link the thymus to the body’s ability to fight disease. The dangers they associated with its removal included:

T-Cell Depletion: Loss of the primary site for T-lymphocyte maturation.

Increased Infection Risk: A weakened response to pathogens in pediatric patients.

Autoimmune Issues: Potential long-term risks of the body attacking its own tissues due to a lack of thymic “education” for immune cells.

Robert A. Good is widely recognized as the "father of modern immunology" or the "founder of modern immunology” reflecting his role in discovering the function of the thymus and the separate roles of B and T cells and his ability to translate laboratory research into life-saving medical treatments, such as the first successful human bone marrow transplant in 1968.

Good observed that mice thymectomized at birth were unable to reject skin grafts from unrelated strains of mice. This proved that the thymus-derived cells (later called T-cells) were the principal effectors of "cell-mediated" immunity. He found that NTx mice developed a fatal condition known as "wasting disease" (or runt disease), characterized by severe weight loss, poor growth, and high susceptibility to infections. This demonstrated that the thymus is "essential to life."

This research directly informed C. Walton Lillehei's surgical practice. Because Good’s mice proved that losing the thymus at birth caused a permanent and fatal immune collapse, Lillehei became one of the few surgeons who insisted on preserving the thymus during pediatric heart surgeries.

Lillehei's insistence on preserving these tissues was part of his broader "King of Hearts" persona, he was labeled a maverick who was willing to challenge established surgical "norms" to ensure the total, long-term health of his young patients.

Surgical Philosophy of Preservation

Lillehei’s views on preserving all chest tissues, including the thymus, were documented in his surgical notes and later historical reviews of his work:

The "Can Opener" Perspective

While he famously called his surgical approach a "can opener" to the heart, he used that access not to strip the chest, but to perform precise repairs while leaving the surrounding anatomy - like the thymus and pericardium - as intact as possible.

Long-Term Survival

Lillehei argued that the surgeon's "convenience" was not worth the "biological cost" to the child's future health.

The "Picnic" of Biological Complexity: He viewed the chest cavity as a complex ecosystem where every part played a role. His concern for removing tissue was based on the belief that "nature does nothing in vain," a philosophy that led him to preserve the chordae tendineae (heart strings) during valve surgery long before it became a standard practice.

Modern studies, such as a major 2023 Harvard-led study, have recently validated Lillehei’s early concerns, showing that adults who had their thymus removed during heart surgery face a nearly threefold higher risk of death and a twofold higher risk of cancer later in life.

The “still and bloodless” procedure

Lillehei avoided removing the thymus by using controlled cross-circulation, a revolutionary technique that utilized a human donor (usually a parent) as a “living oxygenator” to support the patient’s life during surgery.

While other surgeons of the era performed radical removals of the thymus to clear a path for bulky mechanical heart-lung machines, Lillehei’s approach allowed for a “still and bloodless” field with minimal anatomical disruption.

The “Tool” and Technique: Cross-Circulation